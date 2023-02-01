Twitch star Kai Cenat announces a 30-day-long subathon

Twitch sensation Kai Cenat is set to host a 30-day subathon stream starting on February 1, 2023. For those unfamiliar with the word, it usually refers to a non-stop streaming marathon that extends by a certain amount of time for every subscription received by the streamer.

Kai Cenat's subathon is set to take place after the New York-born streamer was temporarily banned on Twitch. Lasting for three days, it occurred after Kai was seen consuming edibles during a live stream.

While it is not something Twitch reprimands, the fact that Georgia, the streamer's current place of residence, prohibits the use of cannabis for recreational purposes was considered the prime reason behind the embargo.

Kai, however, is looking to shrug off the temporary blockade on his channel and return with a 30-day stream. Taking to his Twitter, the 21-year-old posted:

"Streaming For The Next 30 Days Of My Life"

AMP KAI @KaiCenat Streaming For The Next 30 Days Of My Life🖤Hope You Enjoy

AMP Kai Cenat to host a subathon, fans react

Kai Cenat's year so far has been an eventful one, to say the least. To begin with, Kai was accused of not cooperating with Jovi Pena, a sexual assault victim. Responding to the controversy, however, the streamer assured her that he would help in every way possible.

Interestingly enough, during his first response video (now deleted), he revealed that he was willing to forgo plans to go ahead with a subathon in February. Nonetheless, he appears to be moving ahead with his initial idea of live streaming for the next 30 days.

His announcement video naturally garnered a lot of attention. Jake Lucky responded by mulling over the possibility of Kai's subathon breaking Ludwig's record of most subs.

For those unaware, Ludwig set a record for the highest number of concurrent subs when he peaked at 283,066 subscribers during his 2021 subathon.

In light of this information, Jake Lucky wrote:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Can he beat Ludwig's subathon record?

Kai also used a Coming to America reference in his skit. It was pointed out by Full Squad Gaming, a podcast run by Bradley Martin and co. They wrote:

Another user warned Twitch against a possible ban during the upcoming subathon:

Allenownz @Allenownz @JakeSucky Twitch will need national security at their HQ if they ban him during the subathon @JakeSucky Twitch will need national security at their HQ if they ban him during the subathon

Fans praised the skit video posted by Kai:

Pohtaitoh @Pohtaitoh @JakeSucky This is some quality production tho @JakeSucky This is some quality production tho

DeenoBean @DeenoBean @JakeSucky Whoever directed and produced this deserves a raise @JakeSucky Whoever directed and produced this deserves a raise

Here are some of the other relevant reactions:

🤙 Midgeworth Trovo/Twitch Creator 🤙 @_MidgeWorth @JakeSucky This is why Twitch bans do nothing! People use it to get more popular, he will shatter his record because the “ban” was thought to be bad so it only helps…key to more success “get banned” and make it known @JakeSucky This is why Twitch bans do nothing! People use it to get more popular, he will shatter his record because the “ban” was thought to be bad so it only helps…key to more success “get banned” and make it known

Mr Butters @MrButtersLive @JakeSucky Bro the good morning just sent me through the roof @JakeSucky Bro the good morning just sent me through the roof

Despite huge drama with the sexual assault controversy and the subsequent ban for consuming edibles, Kai Cenat remains a big name within the W and L community. To read more about his suspension, click here.

