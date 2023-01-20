"That s**t is weird!" - Kai Cenat reacts to Mizkif recalling the time when the former invited IShowSpeed on Twitch livestream

On December 20, Twitch star Kai Cenat weighed in on Matthew "Mizkif" recalling the time when the former invited indefinitely banned content creator Darren "IShowSpeed" on a Twitch livestream.

Upon hearing the One True King (OTK) co-founder talk about the previous stream, Kai Cenat exclaimed:

"Bro, I'm going to say something about this, bro! I'm like, Yo, bro! That s**t is weird as f**k, bro! That s**t is weird, bro! Because I never had that n**** on my stream. Not once!"

Kai Cenat refutes Mizkif saying that he invited IShowSpeed on his livestream

The conversation on the topic started at the 01:23 hour mark of his January 20 broadcast, when Kai Cenat mentioned that Mizkif was making certain untrue statements after getting banned. He remarked:

"Yo, bro, why did I f***ing see a clip, of I'm assuming, yo, did Mizkif get banned for some s**t? Why the f**k did I see a clip of this n**** saying, 'Oh, what about the time that Kai Cenat had IShowSpeed on stream?' What the f**k is you talking about?! Like, what the f**k?! I know I'm not bugging, bro! No, I'm not bugging!"

The Streamer of the Year claimed that he never had IShowSpeed on his channel and started playing a clip in which Mizkif was talking about Twitch's inconsistent policies. Mizkif said:

"I'm like, 'How about the time when Kai Cenat literally had (IShow)Speed on stream?' Or, 'How they watched his streams single time they move?' You're telling me that not one person's reported them?"

Timestamp: 01:23:15

Cenat was taken aback after hearing this and expressed his sentiments:

"Come on, what the f**k! Like, that s**t, like, bro, like, that s**t is weird to me, bro! I don't give a f**k, bro! Like, bro, that s**t is so weird to me, bro!"

He claimed that Mizkif's take was "weird" and once again asserted that he never collaborated with IShowSpeed on his Twitch channel. He added:

"Bro, who the f**k; Like, bro, what's up with that n****, bro? Like, (you) feel me? Like, that s**t p*sses me off! Like, that s**t is wack to me, bro! I'm seeing this and I'm like, 'I'm going to hold this on my chest!' That s**t is wack to me! Like, what the f**k, bro?!"

Fans react to the streamer's take

The clip featuring the streamer's take quickly went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 170 fans reacting to it. Here are some of the most notable comments:

The 21-year-old took the streaming world by storm and was one of the fastest-growing Twitch content creators of 2022. At one point, he even became the most-subscribed personality on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes