"I'd like to call him John" - IShowSpeed sneaks into Kai Cenat's stream despite being banned on Twitch

Twitch star Kai Cenat took a huge gamble by bringing in fellow streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" to his livestream yesterday.

For context, IShowSpeed was permanently suspended from the Amazon-owned platform after making a sexist joke to a woman on stream. As per Twitch's policies, banned individuals cannot appear on other streams on the platform.

Kai, however, devised an ingenious plan to slip him in front of the camera without violating the Terms of Service (TOS). IShowSpeed was seen clad in a full-body suit coupled with a mask, which meant that the latter was able to keep himself concealed.

When asked about the identity of the so-called stranger, Kai Cenat exclaimed:

"This is my friend, okay? I like to call him John."

IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat make an unlikely appearance together on Twitch

For those out of the loop with recent events, IShowSpeed has traveled to Atlanta (Kai's residence) to make a collaboration stream on YouTube. The said video can be found on Darren's official channel, which has garnered over 2.5 million views at the time of writing.

However, fans did not expect IShowSpeed to appear on Kai's Twitch stream due to his suspension. Notwithstanding the strict guidelines of the platform, the pair figured out a loophole in their policies - by concealing Darren's identity.

(Timestamp: 00:06:34)

At the start of the stream, Kai revealed that he was going to make some "costume displays" ahead of Halloween. However, it was quite apparent that the person behind the costume was none other than IShowSpeed. Upon his arrival, Kai said:

"Hey, that's a nice costume. It's f**king amazing, like, I f**king love this..."

He continued:

"This is my costume right here, okay. This costume right here, I feel like is amazing, you wanna know why? Because it's a ninja, it's a ninja-type costume."

When asked to introduce the seemingly "unknown" individual in the robe, Kai Cenat said that he was just a friend called "John."

Fans react to IShowSpeed's first Twitch appearance since getting banned

Viewers shared their reaction to the surprise appearance of the banned streamer on Kai's livestream. After seeing the creative way of sneaking him into the stream, fans shared a host of reactions. Here are some of them:

Fans react to IShowSpeed's appearance (Image via BESTPLUGTV YouTube)

It remains to be seen if Twitch will reprimand Kai Cenat for exploiting the loopholes in the system.

As far as IShowSpeed's ban is concerned, Adin Ross recently revealed that he has been speaking with a few Twitch personnel to get the former restored on the platform.

