Can Kai Cenat break Ludwig and Ninja's subscription record on Twitch? Streaming community speculates

As a rising star in the streaming world, Kai Cenat has garnered a lot of attention for his engaging personality and entertaining content. Some fans even believe that he has what it takes to surpass the subscription records set by Ninja and Ludwig, while others remain skeptical.

Currently (February 25), Kai Cenat is at 228K subscribers. For those unaware, he is on day 25 of his subathon, which will continue for another week or so.

Ninja created the record for the most subscriptions held at a time in April 2018 upon getting a staggering 269,154 subs. However, Ludwig broke that record in April 2021, when he received 283,066 subs during his subathon.

Commenting on the situation, Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) posted on Twitter:

"Kai Cenat is possibly gunna break the Twitch sub record also during the shortest month of the year"

"We are in store for some crazy last days" - Twitter speculates if Kai Cenat can break the sub record

Kai Cenat has quite a challenge ahead if he wants to top the list of streamers with the most subscribers. He has until March 2 to break the records set by Ninja and Ludwig, who currently hold the top two spots.

There are mixed opinions within the community about Kai's chances of topping the list. While some fans are optimistic that he can achieve this feat, others feel that it might be a stretch.

Jake Lucky feels that Kai can take the top spot during his subathon. He wrote:

"My guess is yes he breaks the record, and we are in store for some crazy last days to the stream"

One fan even said that not only would Kai break Ludwig's record, but he would also become the first streamer to record over 300K subs.

However, some fans argue that even if Kai were to surpass Ninja and Ludwig, Ninja's achievement should still be considered greater since his accomplishment came without a subathon.

"he's gonna break it just for the sake of breaking it, was ninjas like that? i don't remember"

"people are going to gift and sub just to get him to break the number, in a month he'll be down to like 60-70k from them expiring"

"Ninja to me personally is the most impressive on the subs list"

Ninja's record-breaking month came during Fortnite's height of popularity, which further highlights how he capitalized on the trend and engaged with his fans effectively.

"Ninja hitting 269k without a subathon should show everyone just how big he and Fortnite were at that time, insanity"

One user also pointed out how Ninja had not enjoyed the privilege of receiving gifted subs:

"Ninjas the only one on the list to actually achieve this before gifted subs was a thing. Its a lot easier now when you have people throw 100 gifted subs around. Not really a fair comparison."

Kai Cenat fans, however, believe that the AMP member is a firm favorite to take the title away from Ludwig.

"listen, we don't care if ninja didn't need a subathon this is HISTORY! he's definitely gonna reach 300k, it ends march 2nd so tune in."

Here are some other notable reactions.

"If Kai had an incentive for subbing (like increasing the timer even if it still ended at day 30/31) he probably would have broken the record by now because thats how Ludwig pulled it off originally. Seems like a stretch to me that he'll pull it off but definitely doable"

"However he gets it, I think it deserves respect from anyone that streams / watches twitch. The community should build each other up, not point out that he got it a certain way. AMAZING accomplishment regardless of anything"

"Of course lil bro w Kai easy record"

Whether Kai can achieve the feat remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that the streaming community will be watching closely as the deadline approaches.

Streamers have set quite a few world records over the years. You can learn more about them here.

