5 streamers who have set world records

With streamers slowly venturing to different avenues, they have had the opportunity to set, break or extend records that are commendable, to say the least. Whether on Twitch or YouTube, creators pushing boundaries to make history is nothing new.

Since streaming is no longer centered only around gaming, individuals have ventured into different lanes and genres in their search to create records.

This article looks at five of the most popular creators who went the extra mile to create records.

5 record-breaking streamers and what they achieved

1) Ibai breaks record for most concurrent live viewers

Twitch @Twitch



Congrats to HISTORIACongrats to @IbaiLlanos on setting a new Twitch record with a peak of over 3.3M concurrent views during today’s boxing and entertainment event, La Velada del Año II. HISTORIACongrats to @IbaiLlanos on setting a new Twitch record with a peak of over 3.3M concurrent views during today’s boxing and entertainment event, La Velada del Año II. https://t.co/5WUKrz0FkF

Spanish Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos Garatea became the first and only creator on the Amazon-owned platform to cross the three million mark in terms of concurrent viewership for a single broadcast.

In June 2022, Ibai created a world record for most concurrent viewers during an influencer boxing event. More specifically, he garnered over 3.3 million live viewers, shattering the previous record of 2.3 million set by fellow Spanish streamer David "TheGrefg" in 2021.

2) GeorgeNotFound takes his cooking stream to a new level

Guinness World Records @GWR



You can learn more about how George secured his record in fellow record-holder New record: Most viewers of a cooking live stream on Twitch - 319,846, set by @GeorgeNotFound You can learn more about how George secured his record in fellow record-holder @JackMasseyWelsh 's video on his YouTube channel! New record: Most viewers of a cooking live stream on Twitch - 319,846, set by @GeorgeNotFound 🍳You can learn more about how George secured his record in fellow record-holder @JackMasseyWelsh's video on his YouTube channel! https://t.co/ic0yS8C7ck

UK-born Minecraft streamer George "GheorgeNotFound" is mostly associated with Minecraft content. However, he became the proud owner of a unique record.

In 2021, George created a world record for most concurrent viewers on a cooking stream. Despite not being a core IRL/cooking streamer, his culinary venture attracted over 319K live viewers.

However, readers should note that fellow creator Jack Welsh acted as a catalyst in procuring the subsequent Guinness World Record certificate. The latter submitted all the mandated documents and evidence to present George with the title of the most viewed cooking stream.

The VOD of the entire idea can be found on Jack's YouTube channel.

3) Ludwig's subathon makes history

Former Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren is easily the king of the subathon. In April 2021, the creator set a new record for the highest number of subscribers on any single channel on Twitch.

Subscriptions allow fans to pay a certain amount of money to a creator of their choice in exchange for special perks such as personalized stickers and exclusive content. Ludwig, whose stream went on for a month from March to April, garnered a whopping 273K concurrent subscribers at one point, making it the highest by any creator.

Prior to Ludwig's exploits, popular Fortnite streamer Tyler "Ninja" held the record. He managed to attract over 269K subscribers during his heyday in 2018.

4) CazéTV breaks the record for most concurrent viewers on YouTube

CazéTV, or Casimito as he is known on Twitch, broke the record for the highest number of live viewers in a YouTube stream. The creator garnered a whopping 6.1 million concurrent viewers.

For those wondering, the channel achieved this stat due to special rights granted to him by FIFA that allowed him to platform the quarterfinal match between Brazil and Croatia, which the latter won via penalties.

The Round of 16 fixture between Brazil and South Korea was also live-streamed on the channel, peaking at around 5.2 million concurrent viewers.

5) Emilycc's near unbreakable subathon record

em @emilycctwitch I've been live for 365 days today! I never thought i'd be live every single day for an entire year, or even because of a subathon. and also being the longest subathon ever is crazy to me but i appreciate anyone who watched and supported me this year. i'm so happy thank you I've been live for 365 days today! I never thought i'd be live every single day for an entire year, or even because of a subathon. and also being the longest subathon ever is crazy to me but i appreciate anyone who watched and supported me this year. i'm so happy thank you ❤️ https://t.co/5ggdVc1Tu9

In November 2022, Twitch partner Emilycc completed a whopping 365 days of non-stop live streaming. Her subathon currently holds the distinction for the longest stream ever recorded on Twitch.

At the time of writing, she has completed over 408 consecutive days of streaming, making it the longest-running broadcast on the platform. The previous record was held by a MOBA streamer named Notmes, who managed to accomplish 115 days of non-stop streaming.

Emily is usually seen streaming games such as World of Warcraft, Apex Legends, and Jackbox games. She presently has over 133K followers on her channel.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

