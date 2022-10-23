“Why do you call it football?” - GeorgeNotFound debates why Americans call their sport “football”

UK YouTuber George "GeorgeNotFound" was seen taking on the rest of the panel on a recently uploaded episode of The Yard podcast. The podcast is hosted by American content creators Ludwig, Aiden Calvin, Anthony "Slime", and Nick "Falco." In their latest episode, George, along with fellow Minecrafters Karl Jacobs and Nick "Sapnap" were invited as guests.

At one point in the episode, George was asked to speak about the British people, to which Karl Jacobs, also an American, mockingly imitated a British accent by sarcastically remarking on why Americans call their sport "football."

In turn, George asked:

“Why do you call it football?”

GeorgeNotFound takes on the rest of the panel to talk about "football"

GeorgeNotFound, who is originally from the UK, recently shifted to Florida to live with the popular Dream Team, which consists of two other members, namely Clay "Dream" and Nick "Sapnap."

While being invited to The Yard, George was asked to shed light on "his people."

He said:

"I don't see what's so funny about us?"

Karl Jacobs, a long-time associate of the Dream Team, pointed out that Brits usually make a big deal out of Americans trying to label their sport as football. He sarcastically stated (Imitating a British accent):

"Oi, why do you call it football when you don't even use your feet?"

(Timestamp: 00:26:46)

To further the debate, Sapnap added:

"We use our feet in football"

Karl Jacobs continued:

"You run constantly in football"

Falco comically added:

"Also everyone who plays has feet"

GeorgeNotFound clapped back by saying:

"In actual football you use your feet not only to move but to play, it's also illegal to use your hands"

The debate was seemingly put to an end when Slime jocularly responded:

"Why don't they call it, 'it's-illegal-to-use-your-hand-ball', you know, I'm just saying, it is the American way of thinking."

Fans share their reaction to the latest episode of The Yard

With Minecrafters being extremely popular within the gaming community, fans were naturally stoked to see the likes of George, Karl, and Nick get invited to the podcast. Reacting to the latest installment of The Yard, people shared these comments:

Fans react to the latest episode of The Yard (image via The Yard YouTube)

It is interesting to note that both GeorgeNotFound and Karl Jacobs were invited to play football (the European version) when they participated in the Sidemen Charity Football Match, which took place at The Valley Stadium in London. The duo represented the YouTube All-Stars Team that lost 7-8 to the Sidemen F.C.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes