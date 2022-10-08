"ITS THEM": Fans react as GeorgeNotFound and Dream engage with fans at TwitchCon 2022

TwitchCon 2022 is finally here, with several prominent streaming personalities attending the massively popular event, including Minecraft sensation Clay "Dream". Following his highly publicized face reveal, this will be Dream's first-ever in-person event as fans will finally get to meet the man behind the white smiley mask.

As expected, Dream's arrival at the event was celebrated by Minecraft fans. Soon after the event began, the Minecraft community flooded social media with pictures of themselves with the iconic trio of Clay, Nick, and GeorgeNotFound.

Clay thanked fans for all the support and love they have given him after the face reveal, even expressing delight to actually meet many of his followers for the first time in eight years.

Reacting to Clay and GeorgeNotFound's meeting at TwitchCon 2022, one fan exclaimed:

An excited fan reaction (Image via Punz/Twitter)

Social media reacts to Dream and GeorgeNotFound's first in-person meetup at TwitchCon 2022

Day 1 of TwitchCon turned out to be a treat for Minecraft fans across the world, with multiple popular streamers at one location at the same time.

While the iconic trio interacted with fans in person, Karl Jacobs and Quackity joined them. With Jacobs being the first ever creator to share his reaction to seeing Dream before the official face reveal YouTube video, both are extremely close to the content creator and a part of the massively popular Minecraft server, Dream SMP.

As stated earlier, social media has been flooded with hundreds of pictures from the TwitchCon event. While the majority of fans were thrilled to meet the Minecraft legend face-to-face, a few took the opportunity to poke fun at him. Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions online, here's what fans had to say:

A fan's reaction to meeting Clay at TwitchCon 2022 (Image via Em/Twitter)

A Minecraft fan reacting to Clay's first in-person meet at TwitchCon 2022 (Image via Em/Twitter)

A fan reacting after meeting Dream at TwitchCon 2022 (Image via heather/Twitter)

YouTube comments section reacting to Clay's first in-person meet at TwitchCon 2022 1/2 (Image via MCYTwastaken/YouTube)

YouTube comments section reacting to Clay's first in-person meet at TwitchCon 2022 2/2 (Image via MCYTwastaken/YouTube)

Now that Clay has finally revealed his face and identity, fans can expect to see a lot more of him in the next two days of TwitchCon 2022.

For the uninitiated, TwitchCon is a popular event/convention conducted by the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform Twitch. Essentially, the convention is organized every year by Twitch Interactive and primarily focuses on video gaming and streaming culture.

Furthermore, the event serves as an ideal opportunity for high-profile streamers and Twitch creators to meet and interact with their subscribers and fans and further develop their brands.

The three-day convention is packed with fun-filled events and will feature many prominent streamers and creators making special appearances. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic's restrictions and lockdowns, the purple platform has finally returned with its most popular three-day event of the year.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes