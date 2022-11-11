Who is Emilycc? Twitch streamer becomes the first content creator to host a year-long subathon

Emily "Emilycc" is a Twitch partner who has carved her name in the purple platform's record book after her latest accomplishment - the longest-running subathon. She has managed to stream for over 365 days, worth over 8,700 hours of streaming.

The previous record was held by a MOBA streamer named Notmes, who streamed for 115 consecutive days. His stream ended in April 2022. TaySpokes, REAL_Jakeychu, and Serpentgameplay all feature in the longest-running substations for streaming for 112, 89, and 78 days respectively.

For those unaware, "subathon" is a term used to describe a stream that keeps going as long as users donate to the streamer. The term is a portmanteau of "subscription" and "marathon."

How old is Emilycc? Details explored

Based on the "about" section of the streamer's official Twitch profile, Emily is presently 25 years old. She added that she started her streaming journey in January 2016 and has been a Twitch partner since October of the same year.

The Twitch partnership program allows streamers to attain several perks, such as monetization, customization of their channel, and adding bits and ads to their streams.

How long has she been running her subathon?

Emilycc started her subathon in November 2021 - which makes it a full year since its inception. As per her bio, she has no intention of capping the subathon. An uncapped subathon means the stream has no definite limit on when it will stop.

Based on her stream title, she is presently targeting the 700-day mark. Presently, she is on day 369.

How many followers and subscribers does Emilycc have?

At the time of writing, Emilycc has managed to garner over 129K followers on her channel. According to streamcharts.com, Emily's current live subscriber count is over 2.6K.

The approximate range of her monthly earnings is estimated to be between $2.5K to $7.8K. She reached a peak of 4.8K subs in April when her estimated income was around $12K.

How much viewership does Emilycc attract?

Considering her monumental feat, coupled with the fact that her channel is ever-growing, Emily has managed to attract a lot of eyeballs to her stream. She reached a peak viewership of 1.9K on May 10, 2022.

She has surpassed the 1K viewership mark on three other occasions. On January 12, she managed to get over 1.6K concurrent viewers. On April 15 and September 24, she managed to attract over 1.5K and 1.3K viewers, respectively.

Where does the streamer live?

As per her bio, Emily was born in New York. However, she presently resides in Austin, Texas. Austin has less stringent tax policies, so several streamers have shifted to the southern state.

Some popular Austin-based streamers include Mizkif, Asmongold, Sodapoppin, and Trainwreckstv.

What games does she stream?

Emily is a variety streamer. She has chopped and changed games on multiple occasions. However, the most played games on her stream are World of Warcraft, Apex Legends, horror-themed titles, and Jackbox games.

With Emilycc claiming to have an uncapped stream, her subathon will likely keep growing, and perhaps she will break multiple other records along the way.

