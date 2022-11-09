Breaking down Mizkif's 2022 so far: S*xual harassment controversy, OTK drama, and more

OTK co-owner and Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" is among the biggest names within the streaming community and a core member of the Austin-based streamers. With all his popularity, Matthew was involved in a multitude of headline-worthy news and drama throughout 2022.

From receiving flak for Starforge Systems to creating a training camp and later almost getting canceled due to his involvement in a s*xual harassment cover-up scheme - it's fair to say that Matthew has had an eventful year. With 2022 in its penultimate month, this article delves into various events involving the 27-year-old.

Mizkif had an eventful 2022. Here's what happened:

Mizkif had a relatively quiet first half of the year. Among his notable involvements was the $100K Smite Tournament in June 2022, which was streamed on his official Twitch channel. For those wondering, the invitational tournament was won by fellow OTK content creator Tectone and his team. The VOD can be obtained through his YouTube channel.

The same month, Mizkif also announced that he will have his own skin in Smite. The Twitch streamer is featured as a skin for the in-game character Thanatos and includes an egg-shaped head with the OTK logo on it.

In late-July 2022, Matthew assisted Norwegian streamer-cum-bodybuilder Knut to set up a 30-day training camp known as Camp Knut in Austin, which incorporated multiple streamers and content creators, including himself. Aside from the 27-year-old, other creators such as Nick "Nmplol," Eric "Erobb221," Tectone, and Vincent "Cyr" were all part of the challenge.

Although the entire regime was initially orchestrated by Knut and fellow trainers, popular actor-cum-strongman Hafþór Björnsson a.k.a Thor also joined the group to train with them. The competition was won by OTK member Lacari. However, Mizkif bagged an award as well, receiving the bodybuilder award for his contribution to the camp as well as for improving his own physique.

On August 9, OTK members and streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" partnered up to announce their PC building company known as Starforge Systems. The venture received a lot of criticism early on due to its exorbitant pricing. Following a slew of complaints, Mizkif, along with board members of the company, decided to alter the price range of their products.

S*xual assault cover-up drama

In September of this year, Mizkif was involved in an online spat with fellow streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv." During the course of their argument, the latter suggested that Matthew had allegedly been involved in s*xual assault cover-ups.

To shed further light on the story, AdrianahLee, also a streamer, came forward to narrate her account. She revealed disturbing details of how Mizkif, along with his then-girlfriend Maya Higa, tried to subdue her from speaking against the perpetrator, CrazySlick, who happened to be a close associate of Matthew.

Following the revelations, Matthew shared an apology to the victims and his fans. He was later temporarily relieved of his organizational duties with OTK and Starforge Systems. Furthermore, he announced that he would be taking an indefinite break from streaming.

He returned to streaming on October 10. Upon returning, he said:

"It has been the shit*iest three weeks of my life, easily. Easily the shit*iest three weeks of my life."

With things returning to some sort of normalcy for the streamer, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Matthew the following year.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes