"I f*cking made it!": xQc and Asmongold react to streamers being featured in the Depp v. Heard Netflix docuseries

Popular Twitch streamers such as xQc and Asmongold have reacted to the recently released trailer for the upcoming Netflix docuseries on the Depp v. Heard trial from last year that took the entertainment industry by storm. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial was also a big part of the Just Chatting segment of streamers, with many choosing to watch the proceedings live and reacting to it with their chat.

As popular streamers themselves, Felix "xQc" and Zack "Asmongold" drew tens of thousands of people to watch them livestream the trial. The Netflix trailer about the docuseries on the whole case was released a couple of days ago, and Felix was overjoyed when he saw himself featured in it.

The Twitch star, who recently made headlines by shocking the industry with a $100 million deal with rival streaming platform Kick, was so happy that he said his inclusion in the Depp v. Heard show meant that he had "made it." Upon seeing himself in the trailer, the streamer said:

"Yo! Yo, yo, no shot. Yo man, yo brother. Oh my god I f*cking made it dude. I made it dude. Boom! I f*cking made it, suck it! I made it, holy sh*t dude. Boom!"

"The fact they didn't put Asmon in this is criminal": Fans of Asmongold and xQc react to the Depp V. Heard Netflix documentary trailer

While xQc's reaction to the Netflix trailer has been gaining traction, Zack had quite a different reaction to the whole affair with his YouTube clips channel posting a video titled Asmongold Finds Out They Didn't Even Include Him in Netflix "Depp v. Heard".

The OTK co-founder was one of the most popular streamers who was live-reacting to the trial and has multiple viral videos on his YouTube channel that feature him giving his opinions on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's actions as they were revealed throughout the proceedings.

A few Asmongold fans did not appreciate that he wasn't included in the Netflix trailer, with one particularly irked YouTube comment describing the act as "criminal":

"The fact they didn't put Asmon in this documentary is criminal, bro was the #1 streamer covering it at the time and we all enjoyed watching the trial with him."

Fans of the streamer reacting to the trailer (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

On the other hand, xQc's fans were quite pumped to see their Juicer (as he is called by the community) in the Depp v. Heard trailer. Many of his supporters also joked about the fact that despite being such a huge figure in the streaming industry, his inclusion in a two-second clip in a Netflix trailer was what made him realize that he is successful.

Fans pointed out how excited he was (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

The Netflix docuseries will release on August 16, and it looks like many of these streamers, including xQc and Asmongold, will be reacting to it or at least viewing clips from the show on their channel when it comes out.