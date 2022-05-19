"You can’t go back”: Twitch streamer xQc reacts to Johnny Depp-Amber Heard court hearing

Twitch star Felix "xQc" has been following the sensational courtroom hearing of Hollywood star Johnny Depp and his former wife and actress Amber Heard with great interest. He has been watching the trial on his livestreams on the Amazon-owned platform, attracting a lot of fans to his channel.

Notably, the Twitch streamer has been expressing his firm support for Johnny Depp since the very beginning of this matter, and the most recent livestream where he talks about integrity only goes to prove the same.

xQc reacts dramatically to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's recent hearing

The streaming community is generating its fair share of support for Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp during the legal defamation battle between him and his former wife, Amber Heard. And among the figures on Depp's side is xQc.

The former Overwatch pro happens to be one of the streamers who has exhibited a special interest in the case, spending a good chunk of his livestreams watching the ongoing trial.

Recently, while watching the war involving the Hollywood stars continue to unfold, xQc talked about the concept of integrity. As per the streamer, if someone is committed to a belief, then there is no turning back for them.

Reacting to Amber Heard's testimony during the most recent hearing, xQc dramatically explained what integrity is and how beliefs and commitments play a major role in the same.

"When you stand for something, when you have beliefs, and when you make commitments to those beliefs, you have to go through with them. This is how integrity operates."

The Twitch streamer continued:

"If you stand for something in convictions and you commit to those convictions, you have to go through with what you commit. You can't go back. There isn't fuc**** conditions to integrity. Integrity goes all the way or doesn't at all. Go halfway through or turn back or change lanes. That's not how it works dude."

Fans react to xQc's words on integrity

As expected, the dramatic take on integrity elicited quite a few interesting reactions from viewers. A thread on Reddit had fans discussing xQc's take on the matter.

While some Reddit users came forward to support the streamer, others brutally trolled him for his gambling addiction.

Here are some of the top responses from fans to what xQc had to say about integrity.

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation case has been in the headlines for quite a while now. And as the days go on, it's highly like that more content involving the Hollywood superstars will come out of the streaming community.

