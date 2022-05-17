Amber Heard Dr Evil memes trend after actress's latest outfit goes viral  

As the legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues to unfold, netizens are mocking the former for her fashion choices. Earlier during the defamation trial, the actress was accused of copying her ex-husband’s outfits. Now, netizens have found an uncanny resemblance between her latest outfit to Austin Powers’ Dr. Evil.

The Depp-Heard legal case has resumed after its temporary pause. It has now taken its fifth week with the Aquaman star returning to the stand.

The 36-year-old sported a dark gray, high-neck button-up outfit. Twitter users have since compared her fashion choices to Mike Myers’ Dr. Evil.

Kayla Woodward™️ @Lady_Woodie Amber Heard low key dressed like Dr. Evil today Amber Heard low key dressed like Dr. Evil today https://t.co/6uAF7gonrX

If one is unfamiliar with Dr. Evil, the character is best known for his signature high-neck light gray jacket.

Internet reacts to Amber Heard’s outfit choices

Netizens relentlessly mocked Heard’s wardrobe choices. Some even claimed that she wanted to look like an “evil genius” in court. Reacting to the coincidental similarity, a few tweets read:

KEVIN LIM @KEVINL2243 no one else is going to talk about how #AmberHeard is dressed as a Bond villain today? trying to be an evil genius, but coming off like Dr. Evil at best with this horse shit testimony. no one else is going to talk about how #AmberHeard is dressed as a Bond villain today? trying to be an evil genius, but coming off like Dr. Evil at best with this horse shit testimony.

#JohnnyDeppvAmberHeard Dr. Evil should fire his PR team for sending him into court dressed like Amber Heard. Dr. Evil should fire his PR team for sending him into court dressed like Amber Heard.#DeppHeardTrial #JohnnyDeppvAmberHeard https://t.co/yV6DaCRrpB

ThatUmbrellaGuy @ThatUmbrella Amber Heard goes FULL Dr Evil today LOL Amber Heard goes FULL Dr Evil today LOL https://t.co/8OP5XpbUaN

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Legal Bytes in their stream asked people for a meme of Dr. Evil and Amber Heard's outfit today. You will not even have to make a collage... She makes it really easy. Legal Bytes in their stream asked people for a meme of Dr. Evil and Amber Heard's outfit today. You will not even have to make a collage... She makes it really easy.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/e5VPxOYLSu

jodie @jodieanne__ Why is Amber Heard giving Dr. Evil with that jacket today Why is Amber Heard giving Dr. Evil with that jacket today https://t.co/50f1UVAHLX

Ellie Schuster ⚔️🛡️⚖️ @LyttleWyng Last time we saw Amber Heard on the stand she was a tissue sniffing, tearless - blubberling, badly acting liar. Today she's a somewhat semi stoic Dr. Evil that fabricates more lies out of the blue. Last time we saw Amber Heard on the stand she was a tissue sniffing, tearless - blubberling, badly acting liar. Today she's a somewhat semi stoic Dr. Evil that fabricates more lies out of the blue.

Amber Heard copies Johnny Depp’s courtroom looks

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife in a $50 million defamation lawsuit following the publication of an op-ed piece she penned for The Washington Post in 2018. In the op-ed, Heard called herself the victim of domestic abuse.

Close watchers of the courtroom livestream have noticed both the parties’ outfit choices. Many found it peculiar that Heard was deliberately copying details from Depp’s outfits for the legal battle in Fairfax.

On the first day of the trial, the 58-year-old actor donned a gray three-piece suit with a Gucci tie featuring an embroidered bee detail. On the third day of the trial, Heard wore a suit with a tie looking astonishingly similar to the bee detail.

Amber Heard copying Johnny Depp's outfit (Image via Getty Images)

Amber Heard has been seen in court wearing strong and masculine outfits on most days. This included a light gray double-breasted suit, worn just a day after Depp wore the same ensemble.

Netizens point out Amber Heard copying her ex-husband's outfits (Image via Getty Images)

Another fashion moment that sparked netizens’ interest was how she wore her hair in a voluminous ponytail just a day after Depp tied his hair back.

Actress sports a ponytail similar to Depp's previous hairstyle (Image via Getty Images)

In recent days, the actress has opted for feminine silhouettes, including delicate blouses and her blonde locks coiled into hairstyles reminiscent of Hollywood glamor.

Netizens assumed that the actress decided to copy her ex-husband’s outfits to play “mind games.” However, clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Shannon Curry, who took the stand, stated that Heard had borderline personality disorder, which could have caused her to:

“take on the identity of the people they are spending time with because it's comforting.”

She also explained that when somebody has the disorder, their “initial enmeshment phase” includes taking on those people's identity. This could consist of- “mimicking the way they dress, their interests, the way they walk.”

Edited by Suchitra