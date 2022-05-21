Asmongold has a hilarious reaction when "Amber Turd" is mentioned in court during ongoing Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial

Earlier today, in the May 20, 2022, Twitch broadcast, Zack "Asmongold" hilariously reacted to the mention of the words "Amber Turd" during the Depp-Heart defamation court trial.

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case trail has been making the headlines in recent times, and there's almost no one who hasn't heard of the ongoing case.

Popular Twitch streamer and OTK founder Asmongold has been watching the underway, sensational defamation court hearing involving Hollywood star Johnny Depp and his former wife and Aquaman fame, Amber Heard, with utmost interest.

Read on to find out how Asmon reacted to the ongoing trial in his own funny way.

Asmongold reacts hilariously to Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard court trial

For the past couple of weeks, the streaming community has been keeping itself updated with the events transpiring in court concerning Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Some prominent faces from the gaming community have come out in support of the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Needless to say, what started as a normal defamation court trial is now one of the most trending topics on the internet as well as on the Amazon-owned platform.

Asmon has been streaming the trial on his Twitch channel recently. And he has expressed his views on the matter, eliciting quite an interesting wave of responses from his viewers.

Yesterday, while watching the court case hearing, Asmon burst into laughter as "Amber Turd" was mentioned during the proceedings. Notably, the streamer has been continuously expressing his support for Depp in this matter, and his amusement at hearing those two aforementioned words go to prove the same.

Fans react to Asmongold's hilarious response

Fans and Twitch users reacted to his unique response in droves, each response seemingly influenced by Asmon's stance on the matter.

Fans react to Asmongold's hilarious response (Image via Asmongold/Twitch)

The Depp-Heard infamous case has been going on for quite a while now, fetching massive attention on the Amazon-owned platform. From xQc to Twitch queen Pokimane and now Asmongold, a large portion of prominent online creators on Twitch have shared their opinions on the matter.

All in all, the community seems to have had its hands full with the ongoing case between two of the most trending names currently.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh