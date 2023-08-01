SomeOrdinaryGamers and Destiny pledge to fund $20,000 to creators willing to hit popular react streamers with lawsuits

YouTuber Mutahar, popularly known as SomeOrdinaryGamers, and online political commentator Steven, also referred to as Destiny, have committed $10K each, combining to a total of $20K, to support small content creators who are prepared to countersue prominent react streamers who challenge any DMCA strikes filed against them.

This comes in the wake of an online drama involving SomeOrdinaryGamers and streamer Felix "xQc." The former's main argument is based on the latter's repeated reactions to and re-uploading of other YouTubers' content on his own channel without adding any meaningful commentary.

The 29-year-old vented his frustration with xQc in a lengthy Twitter rant, stating:

"This type of content is even frowned upon by YouTube in large or any web page as “repetitive and duplicate” content. YouTube will often change its algorithm to fight algorithm abusive content like this (e.g, reply era, initial reactions in 2017-era)."

Mutahar @OrdinaryGamers



Nothing inherently is triggering when you view live content on a different platform. It’s when you reupload the content to the same platform and have it copy the same metadata to further… twitter.com/xqc/status/168… I know you’re not the brightest but I didn’t expect you to be this intellectually dishonest.Nothing inherently is triggering when you view live content on a different platform. It’s when you reupload the content to the same platform and have it copy the same metadata to further… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

What SomeOrdinaryGamers and Destiny said about backing small streamers

This ongoing drama has generated polarized views from streamers and content creators, with Destiny being the latest to weigh in.

Destiny, who is a react streamer himself, does not entirely agree with SomeOrdinaryGamers's arguments. For instance, he believes that no big streamer would be bothered enough to appeal or risk any potential court case. However, he stated:

"Listen, you know what?...if I'm wrong on that, if there's a small streamer that legitimately DMCAs a large streamer and that streamer counterclaims and it's like an obvious blatant f**king content rip, I will donate $10K to their litigation, okay?"

(Timestamp: 02:35:49)

SomeOrdinaryGamers readily joined the pledge, too, stating:

"I will donate 10 grand to the litigation too."

Destiny comically added:

"There you go. You got the 'F**k great streamer litigation fund.' $20K deep. All ready, okay? I don't think it will happen, but here you go. Take this one to the bank, react to it."

What did the fans say?

The clip made its way to the popular r/LivestreamFail, which garnered a multitude of comments. Here are some of the notable ones:

In his 24-minute video, SomeOrdinaryGamers presented several arguments against xQc's practices. One of the points he raised was that when users watch react videos, their algorithm is likely to get filled with similar content. As a result, the original uploader of the video, whose content was reacted to, may lose viewership and exposure.