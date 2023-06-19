"Oh, sh*t! makes sense" - xQc gets warned by Kick staff during The Dark Knight watch party on the platform

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc's" journey on his new platform has started with a minor hiccup. Earlier today (June 19), he decided to stream The Dark Knight, the popular movie from Christopher Nolan's Batman Trilogy. However, during his watch party, a Kick staff cautioned him of the risk of receiving a DMCA strike from Warner Bros.

Although moderation on Kick has generally been lenient, it's worth noting that live-streaming a film can easily have dire consequences. Realizing the negligence, the Juicer said:

"Oh, s**t! Makes sense."

What did the Kick staff say? xQc prompted to stop streaming The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight is undoubtedly one of the most critically acclaimed films of the last decade or two. Nevertheless, it is best to watch it in the comfort of one's own home rather than relying on someone else's live stream, especially on platforms like Twitch and the recently launched Kick.

xQc, who recently joined the platform, took the opportunity to gauge the reception by live-streaming the film. In fact, he had almost reached the halfway point of the film when a Kick staff entered his chat and cautioned him about the potential copyright strike from Warner Bros. for streaming the movie.

The staff wrote this in the chat:

"We would like to notify you that streaming the specific content is in violation of our DMCA policy."

Reacting to the message, xQc said:

"F**k! Okay, I get it. Oh, sh*t! Makes sense. VOD friends, GGs."

It is worth mentioning that Felix's situation is not the first instance of streamers engaging in similar activities on Kick. In February 2023, Adin Ross streamed the entire Super Bowl 2023 on his channel. Fortunately, he did not face any apparent consequences.

What the fans said

The clip was shared on the streamer's YouTube channel and the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, eliciting numerous reactions. Here are some of them:

YouTube users react to the clip (Image via xQcClips/YouTube)

Here are some reactions from the LSF subreddit:

The Juicer's partnership with Kick sent shockwaves across the streaming community. Reports suggest that his non-exclusive two-year deal with the platform is valued at a staggering $100 million. The agreement comprises a base fee of $70 million, with an additional $30 million in incentives.

