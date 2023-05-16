Christopher Nolan is a well-known director, screenwriter, and producer. He has produced several critically acclaimed and financially successful blockbusters throughout the years. Nolan's films are renowned for their complex narratives, breathtaking visual effects, and fascinating characters.

Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer is set to release on July 21, 2023, and the director's fans eagerly anticipate what kind of adventure he will take them on. The movie will be based on the story of Physicist J Robert Oppenheimer who develops the atomic bomb and will feature well-renowned stars such as Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Matt Damon.

As we gear up for the release of Oppenheimer, it is worth revisiting Christopher Nolan's best-ranked movies according to Rotten Tomatoes including the critically acclaimed fan-favorite The Dark Knight.

The Dark Knight and 4 best-ranked Christopher Nolan movies that prove he's a directorial genius

1) The Dark Knight (2008)- 94%

Almost every superhero fan can agree that The Dark Knight is one of the greatest superhero films ever created. Christian Bale plays Batman, Heath Ledger plays the Joker, and Aaron Eckhart plays Harvey Dent in the film, which also stars Gary Oldman as Detective James Gordon and Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth. Ledger received a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his depiction of the Joker, which further contributed to the movie's success.

The main focus of the story is Batman's efforts to put an end to the Joker's reign of evil in Gotham City. The Joker is an erratic and unpredictable foe who consistently questions Batman's convictions and tests him to the edge. Complex issues like justice, morality, and the definition of heroism are all explored in the film.

Every movie aficionado ought to watch The Dark Knight, which is hailed as a masterpiece of contemporary cinema. The movie was a massive success at the box office earning over $1.006 billion making it the highest-grossing 2008 film, and the fourth-highest-grossing film of its time.

The Dark Knight also became the first comic book film to receive major industry awards.

2) Memento (2000)- 93%

One of Christopher Nolan's earlier works, Memento is hailed as a modern cinematic masterpiece. It is a neo-noir mystery psychological thriller film that follows the story of Leonard Shelby, a man with anterograde amnesia, and his quest to find his wife's killer. The unpredictable narrative structure of the film is known for keeping viewers interested and perplexed right up until the very end.

Complex issues like memory, identity, and perception are explored in Memento. Guy Pearce gives an exceptional performance as Leonard Shelby in the film, a must-see for lovers of Nolan's work. The film earned over $40 million at the box office and numerous accolades including nominations at the 74th Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

3) Dunkirk (2017)- 92%

Dunkirk is a war movie that tells the story of the evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches of Dunkirk during World War II. The movie features an all-star cast, including Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, and Harry Styles.

The film is renowned for its distinctive plot, which is presented from viewpoints of land, sea, and air. The fierce and startling film Dunkirk perfectly depicts the chaos and terror of war. The utilization of practical effects and Nolan's attention to detail combine to fully immerse the audience in the world of the film. The film examines concepts like courage, sacrifice, and the strength of the human spirit.

Dunkirk was a super hit movie that stole the hearts of critics and Christopher Nolan fans alike. It was a huge commercial success earning over $527 million making it the highest-grossing World War II film. Christopher Nolan won his first Academy Award Nomination for Best Director with Dunkirk. The film went on to win three Academy Awards.

4) Insomnia (2002)- 92%

The psychological thriller Insomnia follows a detective (Al Pacino) who is assigned to a small Alaskan community to look into a murder. A stellar cast, including Robin Williams and Hilary Swank, appears in the film. The film is renowned for its intricate plot and spectacular cinematography.

The movie Insomnia examines issues like guilt, morality, and the results of our deeds. The entire cast of the film provides excellent performances, and Robin Williams in particular gives a terrifying portrayal as the murderer. For aficionados of psychological thrillers, Insomnia is a must-see. The film was a critical and commercial triumph grossing over $113 million worldwide.

5) The Dark Knight Rises (2012)- 87%

In Christopher Nolan's trilogy of Batman films, The Dark Knight Rises serves as the epilogue. In this film, Batman returns to Gotham City to face a new menace in the form of Bane eight years after The Dark Knight's events. Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Christian Bale, and other A-list actors are among the cast members of the film.

The Dark Knight Rises probes themes such as reprieve, sacrifice, and the strength of hope. Famous moments from the film include the monumental showdown between Batman and Bane in the film's climax. The Dark Knight Rises, while not receiving as much praise from critics as its predecessor, is still a must-see for aficionados of the superhero genre.

The film was a massive commercial success grossing over $1 billion worldwide making it Christopher Nolan's highest-grossing film and the seventh-highest-grossing film of all time.

Christopher Nolan is one of the most renowned and successful filmmakers today. His films have become famous for their complex narratives, breathtaking vistas, and captivating characters. While all of his films are worthwhile to see, these five stand out as his best and ought to be on every film buff's must-see list.

Which of the following Christopher Nolan movie is your favorite? Do let us know in the comments down below.

Poll : 0 votes