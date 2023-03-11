How to watch all 10 Best Picture nominees from 2023 Oscars?

The ‘Best Picture’ award is possibly one of the most prestigious and coveted prizes of the Oscar ceremony. Like every other year, this year also 10 exceptional films released in 2022 have been nominated in the Best Picture category of the Oscars. The nominated films feature a wide range of genres as well as a balance between box office juggernauts and indies.

Organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the Academy Award, aka the Oscar, is one of the most prestigious and well-known awards in the film industry.

The 95th Academy Awards will be presented on March 12, 2023, in a ceremony held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast on US television by ABC. Ahead of the awards ceremony, here's a quick roundup of the 10 Best Picture nominees this year and where you can watch them.

10 Best Picture nominees of 2023 and where to stream them

1) All Quiet on the Western Front

Edward Berger's epic anti-war film based on Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel of the same name is set during World War I and deals with armistice negotiations to end the war. The film has received nine Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Starring Felix Kammerer as a young, idealistic German soldier named Bäumer, the film follows the 17-year-old's life, who enlists in the German Army with his friends. Paul's journey exposes him to the realities of war, and ultimately shatters his cherished hopes of becoming a hero as he is left to survive the horrors of warfare.

Where to watch: The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

2) Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is the sequel to the 2009 Avatar film, a unique sci-fi tale set in the mid-22nd century, and the second installment in the Avatar film series.

The commercially successful film, featuring first-of-its-kind underwater performance capture filming techniques, has been nominated for four awards at the Oscars, including Best Picture.

The film explores the lives of Na'vi Jake Sully and his family, who seek refuge with the Metkayina clan of Pandora when faced with renewed human threat.

Where to watch: The film is currently playing in theaters. Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment will release Avatar: The Way of Water for digital download on March 28, 2023.

3) The Banshees of Inisherin

Directed, written, and co-produced by Martin McDonagh, this tragicomedy is set in 1923 on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland. The critically-acclaimed film has received nine nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

The moving film features Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as Pádraic Súilleabháin and Colm Doherty, respectively. The two are lifelong best friends who reach an impasse when one of them abruptly ends their relationship.

Where to watch: The film is available for streaming on HBO Max.

4) Elvis

Baz Luhrmann's biographical drama depicts the meteoric rise to fame and eventual downfall of the American rock-and-roll singer and actor Elvis Presley (played by Austin Butler), from the perspective of his manager Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks).

Featuring an ensemble cast of Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham, and Luke Bracey, the film was both a commercial as well as a critical success. At the 95th Academy Awards, it has been nominated for eight awards, including Best Picture.

Where to watch: The film is available for streaming on HBO Max.

5) Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directed, written, and co-produced by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, this absurdist comedy-drama centers on a Chinese-American immigrant named Evelyn Wang (played by Michelle Yeoh), who discovers that she needs to connect with parallel universe versions of herself in order to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse.

The critically-acclaimed film dabbles in a number of genres by incorporating elements of surreal comedy, science fiction, fantasy, martial arts films, and animation. The commercially successful film has also been lauded for its authentic representation of Asian-American identity, concepts such as existentialism, nihilism, and absurdism, as well as issues such as ADHD, depression, and generation gap.

The film has received a whopping 11 nominations at the Oscars, including Best Picture.

Where to watch: The film is available for streaming on Showtime, including the add-on package to Amazon, Hulu and Paramount+.

6) The Fabelmans

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this coming-of-age film features a semi-autobiographical story inspired by Spielberg's adolescence and early years as a filmmaker. The film has earned seven nominations at the Oscars, including Best Picture.

Depicting the story of a fictional young aspiring filmmaker named Sammy Fabelman (played by Gabriel LaBelle), The Fabelmans chronicles how the power of films helped him to see the truth about his dysfunctional family and those around him.

Where to watch: The film is available for streaming on various VOD platforms.

7) Tár

Written and directed by Todd Field, the psychological drama focuses on the story of Lydia Tár (played by Cate Blanchett), a renowned female conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, who is accused of s*xual abuse.

At the 95th Academy Awards, the critically-acclaimed film has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress (Blanchett), Best Cinematography, and Best Editing.

Where to watch: The film is available for streaming on Peacock.

8) Top Gun: Maverick

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, this action drama is a sequel to Tom Cruise's 1986 film Top Gun. Set 30 years after the events of the original film, the film finds Cruise reprising his role as the naval aviator Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Maverick confronts his past while training a group of younger Top Gun graduates for a dangerous mission, including the son of his deceased best friend.

The critically-acclaimed film has been nominated for six awards at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Where to watch: The film is available for streaming on Paramount+.

9) Triangle of Sadness

Written and directed by Ruben Östlund in his English-language feature film debut, this satirical black comedy starring Harris Dickinson, the late Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon, Zlatko Burić, Henrik Dorsin, Vicki Berlin, and Woody Harrelson follows a model-influencer couple, Carl and Yaya, who embarked on a luxury yacht with super-wealthy guests and a drunk captain. The situation takes an unexpected turn when a brutal storm hits the ship.

The critically-acclaimed film has received three nominations at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Where to watch: The film is available for streaming on Hulu.

10) Women Talking

Written and directed by Sarah Polley, the film is based on Miriam Toews' 2018 novel of the same name.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Ben Whishaw, Judith Ivey, and Frances McDormand, the film follows the real-life story of the women of the Manitoba Colony, a remote and isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia, who struggle to reconcile their faith after a series of s*xual assaults.

At the 95th Academy Awards, the film has received nominations for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Where to watch: The film is available for streaming on various VOD platforms.

Don't forget to stream these films before watching the highly anticipated 95th Academy Awards 2023 on ABC on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes