10 must-see Oscar winning movies

Oscar-winning movies are arguably some of the most impactful movies of all time. Every year, the best of Hollywood comes together on the prestigious star-studded evening to cherish the preceding year's best in the world of cinema. Perhaps out of all the categories at the ceremony, the biggest honor is to take home an Oscar for the 'Best Picture' category.

The 2023 Oscar Awards will be held on Sunday, March 12, live at the Dolby Theater, and this year, the nominations for 'Best Picture' include All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Tár, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

Without a shred of doubt, movie enthusiasts from all over the world have been quite excited to witness which incredible movie from this year's nominations in the said category will receive the esteemed award.

From Silence of the Lambs to Forrest Gump, a list of the 10 best Oscar-winning movies of all time

1) One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Released in 1975, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is a phenomenal psychological comedy drama that has been gleaned from author Ken Kesey's celebrated book of the same name. Bo Goldman and Lawrence Hauben wrote the screenplay of the movie, while Miloš Forman directed it.

The movie chronicles the stirring story of a wise-witty con artist named Randle McMurphy, portrayed by the legendary actor Jack Nicholson, who persuades his way into getting admitted to a mental institution to avoid a jarring prison term. What makes the movie a cult classic is that it is uplifting and heartbreaking at the same time.

Apart from Jack Nicholson, the cast members of the movie also include Louise Fletcher, William Redfield, Will Sampson, Brad Dourif, Christopher Lloyd, Sydney Lassick, Danny DeVito, William Duell, Michael Berryman, and more.

2) Schindler's List

Released in 1993, Schindler's List is a moving and emotionally driven Oscar-winning historical epic drama movie that was based on writer Thomas Keneally's cherished novel titled, Schindler's Ark. Steven Zaillian served as the screenplay writer for the highly riveting movie, while it was directed by the legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Often considered the latter's masterpiece, Schindler's List depicts the thought-provoking story of a German industrialist named Oskar Schindler, who goes on to save more than a thousand Polish-Jewish refugees from the inhuman Holocaust. Since its release, the movie has become a cultural phenomenon.

The cast list for the movie includes Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler, Ralph Fiennes as Amon Göth, Ben Kingsley as Itzhak Stern, Caroline Goodall as Emilie Schindler, Embeth Davidtz as Helen Hirsch, Jonathan Sagall as Poldek Pfefferberg, Małgorzata Gebel as Wiktoria Klonowska, Beatrice Macola as Ingrid, Andrzej Seweryn as Julian Scherner, and more.

3) Silence of the Lambs

Released in theaters in 1991, Silence of the Lambs is a genre-defining psychological thriller movie that won almost every single category at the 1992 Oscars. Inspired by author Thomas Harris' famous book of the same name, the screenplay of the movie was written by Ted Tally, while Jonathan Demme served as the director.

The goosebumps-inducing movie revolves around the story of a young FBI trainee named Clarice Starling who goes on to seek the help of an imprisoned cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter to catch another sinister serial killer named "Buffalo Bill." The movie is considered one of the best psychological thrillers of all time.

The promising cast list for the movie entails Jodie Foster as Clarice Starling, Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Hannibal Lecter, Masha Skorobogatov as young Clarice, Scott Glenn as Jack Crawford, Anthony Heald as Dr. Frederick Chilton, Ted Levine as Jame "Buffalo Bill" Gumb, Brooke Smith as Catherine Martin, Kasi Lemmons as Ardelia Mapp and Diane Baker as U.S. Senator Ruth Martin, among others.

4) Gone With the Wind

Considered one of the greatest romantic movies of all time, Oscar-winning Gone With the Wind, which was released in 1939, has been gleaned from author Margaret Mitchell's notable novel of the same name. Sidney Howard was the screenplay writer for the movie, while it was directed by Victor Fleming.

The highly gripping film chronicles the tale of a strong-willed daughter named Scarlett O'Hara, of a Georgia plantation owner, following her romantic pursuit of a married man, Ashley Wilkes. With the backdrop of the Reconstruction era and the American Civil War, the movie is truly a classic.

The movie's cast members include Thomas Mitchell as Gerald O'Hara, Barbara O'Neil as Ellen O'Hara, Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara, Evelyn Keyes as Suellen O'Hara, Ann Rutherford as Carreen O'Hara, George Reeves as Brent Tarleton, Fred Crane as Stuart Tarleton, Hattie McDaniel as Mammy, and Oscar Polk as Pork, among others.

5) Lawrence of Arabia

Released in 1962, Lawrence of Arabia is a classic historical drama Oscar winning movie that has taken inspiration from writer T. E. Lawrence's famous novel Seven Pillars of Wisdom. Michael Wilson and Robert Bolt served as screenplay writers for the cult movie, while David Lean acted as the director.

Lawrence of Arabia, which undoubtedly bears a huge cultural and historical influence, tells the compelling story of the titular protagonist and his life journey in Greater Syria and the Ottoman province of Hejaz during the First World War.

The cast list for the Oscar-winning movie entails Peter O'Toole as T. E. Lawrence, Albert Finney, Alec Guinness as Prince Faisal, Anthony Quinn as Auda abu Tayi, Jack Hawkins as General Edmund Allenby, Omar Sharif as Sherif Ali ibn el Kharish, José Ferrer as the Turkish Bey, Anthony Quayle as Colonel Harry Brighton, among others.

6) The Godfather Part II

It is very rare for a second part of a movie to surpass or gain equal success as the original movie; The Godfather Part II is one of them. Loosely based on writer Mario Puzo's famous novel The Godfather, the movie was released in 1974. Continuing with the ground-breaking gangster theme, the movie's screenplay was written by Puzo, along with Francis Ford Coppola, who also directed it.

The second part of The Godfather acts as both the sequel and prequel to the original movie of 1972. The Oscar winning movie continues the epic Corleone family saga in the most arresting way possible and is arguably the best classic mafia movie of all time.

The movie's intriguing cast list includes Al Pacino as Michael Corleone, Diane Keaton as Kay Adams-Corleone, Robert Duvall as Tom Hagen, Robert De Niro as Vito Corleone, John Cazale as Fredo Corleone, Oreste Baldini as young Vito Corleone, Talia Shire as Connie Corleone, Michael V. Gazzo as Frank Pentangeli, and more.

7) Forrest Gump

Watching Forrest Gump is often considered a life-altering experience. Released in 1994, the Oscar winning movie became a breakthrough in the world of cinema with its inspiring storyline and incredible acting performances by the lead actor Tom Hanks. The movie is inspired by Winston Groom's book of the same name. Eric Roth wrote the movie's screenplay, while it was directed by Robert Zemeckis.

The highly immersing movie depicts the story of a kindhearted and slow-witted Alabama man named Forrest Gump and his experiences throughout several decades of his life.

Apart from Hank, the movie's cast list also includes Michael Conner Humphreys as a young Forrest Gump, Robin Wright as Jenny Curran, Hanna R. Hall as a young Jenny Curran, Gary Sinise as Lieutenant Dan Taylor, Mykelti Williamson as Benjamin Buford "Bubba" Blue, and several others.

8) Parasite

Parasite is considered a masterpiece of the modern age. Released in 2019, it was the first South Korean movie to win the Best Pictures Oscar. Based on a heart-wrenching story by director Bong Joon-ho, the outstanding movie's screenplay was also written by him, along with Han Jin-won.

The movie chronicles the compelling story of an extremely poor family who schemes to become employed by a wealthy family. The movie is highly thought-provoking and a must-see.

The cast list for Parasite includes Song Kang-ho as Kim Ki-taek, Lee Sun-kyun as Park Dong-ik, Cho Yeo-jeong as Choi Yeon-gyo, Choi Woo-shik as Kim Ki-woo, Park So-dam as Kim Ki-jung, Jang Hye-jin as Chung-sook, and more.

9) The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

A fantasy epic drama movie released in 2003, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King has been gleaned from J. R. R. Tolkien's famous book The Return of the King.

It was directed by Peter Jackson and written by him, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens. The grand Oscar winning movie is the third and final installment in the renowned The Lord of the Rings trilogy and continues with the epic fantasy saga. The movie is known for its grandeur and complex plotlines.

The cast list for the movie entails Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins, Ian McKellen as Gandalf the White, Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn Elessar, Sean Astin as Samwise Gamgee, Andy Serkis as Sméagol Trahald / Gollum, and many more.

10) Moonlight

The arresting coming-of-age drama movie, Moonlight, was released in 2016. It has taken inspiration from Tarell Alvin McCraney's play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue. Barry Jenkins acted as both the screenplay writer and director for the Oscar winning movie.

The highly compelling and moving tale depicts the story of the protagonist Chiron throughout the three stages of the character's life. It is considered one of the most hard-hitting drama movies of all time and is definitely a must-see.

The movie's cast list includes Trevante Rhodes as Adult Chiron / "Black", Ashton Sanders as Teen Chiron, Alex Hibbert as Child Chiron / "Little", Kevin, Chiron's romantic interest, Jharrel Jerome as Teen Kevin, Jaden Piner as Child Kevin, and several others.

Don't forget to watch these Oscar-winning movies.

