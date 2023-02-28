10 best Oscar hosts

The Oscar Awards ceremony is arguably the biggest celebration of movies of the year. It is a grand ceremony where all the megastars, directors, writers, musicians, and producers in the industry come together to cherish their love for cinema. Every year, a number of phenomenal actors get to bring home the much-coveted Academy Award trophy.

While the winners tend to attract much of the spotlight for the night, it is the host of the award who has the power to make the event a memorable one. Over the years, the Academy Awards have seen some exceptional hosts like Bob Hope, Whoopi Goldberg, Hugh Jackman, and Neil Patrick Harris, among others.

For the 2023 Academy Awards, which will take place on March 12, 2023, Jimmy Kimmel is all set to make his return as the host. With the awards ceremony almost here, let's jump right in to take a closer look at some of the best Oscar hosts of all time.

Chris Rock, Ellen DeGeneres, and 8 other Oscar hosts who made their mark

1) Steve Martin

Steve Martin is considered to be one of the most celebrated and beloved actors and comedians of the last few decades. The actor recently made a return to the spotlight after becoming part of the popular murder mystery comedy series Only Murders in the Building, where he stars alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

The actor has hosted the prestigious Academy Awards a total of three times, including the 2001 Oscars, 2003 Oscars, and the 2010 Oscars, where he co-hosted, alongside Alec Baldwin.

His quick and warm sense of humor, paired with his lovable personality, makes him one of the best comic Oscar hosts of all time.

2) Bob Hope

Bob Hope is a name that will be associated with the esteemed Academy Awards for a long period of time. Hope was a critically acclaimed comedian who hosted the Academy Awards a total of 19 times within the time frame of 1940 and 1978.

He almost became the designated host for the Academy Awards thanks to his charming personality and extreme wittiness.

3) Whoopi Goldberg

In 1994, legendary actor, comedian, and writer Whoopi Goldberg made history by becoming the first Black woman to host the Academy Awards. Her hosting became so popular and loved by all that she was invited back thrice to host the ceremony for three different years, including the 1996 Oscars, 1999 Oscars, and 2002 Oscars.

While hosting, Goldberg was immensely humble, charismatic, witty and feisty. With her flashy costumes and unusual monologs, she is considered one of the top hosts of all time for the Academy Awards.

4) Billy Crystal

Without a shred of doubt, filmmaker, actor, and comedian Billy Crystal is one of the most-beloved Oscar hosts of all time. His Academy Award nights have become memorable due to his fierce and candid hosting. Crystal has hosted the prestigious ceremony nine times within 1990 and 2012.

As a host, he was always quick on his feet and could discover several clever and witty ways to poke fun at the most serious of topics without being insensitive. His special bits throughout the Oscar nights made him even more special as a host.

5) Jimmy Kimmel

It is safe to say that Jimmy Kimmel is one of the most natural hosts of all time. His down-to-earth and likable personality makes him a fan-favorite Oscar host. In addition to this year's upcoming hosting, Kimmel has previously hosted a total of two Academy Awards, consecutively for 2017 and 2018.

His ability to deal with any difficult situation, including the 2017's infamous envelope mishap, makes him the perfect fit for an Oscar host.

6) Hugh Jackman

Beloved X-Men actor Hugh Jackman is not necessarily the most conventional host for the Academy Award, but his immense talent and charisma make him one of the most entertaining hosts of all time. He went on to host the 2009 Academy Awards, where he opened the ceremony with an amazing musical number that is remembered by many to date.

His witty quips and sharp jokes made his hosting a hit among the audience. Although the actor has hosted the show only once, it ranks high among the best Academy Award ceremonies of all time.

7) Jon Stewart

Jon Stewart, the beloved comedian, television host, and actor, is best known for his fierce comedy and political commentaries. He hosted the Academy Awards two separate times, including the 2006 ceremony and the 2008 ceremony. Although his 2006 hosting received mixed reviews, his hosting for the 2nd time at the 2008 Academy Awards is considered one of the best of all time.

He was kind, generous, and extremely charismatic throughout the event, keeping the audience highly entertained for the entire night.

8) Chris Rock

Popular comedian and actor Chris Rock is another fan-favorite Academy Award host of all time. He has hosted the ceremony a total of two times till now, in 2005 and 2016.

Specifically, his hosting for the second time at the 2016 Academy Awards was quite remarkable, as it marked the beginning of a new era following the #OscarsSoWhite year, which began in April 2015 and saw several black celebrities protesting the racism prevalent in Hollywood.

Chris Rock is best known for his quick replies, hilarious jokes, and stern hosting capabilities. Although he came under the spotlight after being punched by actor Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards, he is still remembered for his charming and witty hosting at the Academy Awards.

9) Neil Patrick Harris

Actor Neil Patrick Harris is much loved for his entertaining personality. He was invited to host the Academy Awards in 2015. Like Hugh Jackman, Harris made the show as enthralling as possible with his outstanding voice, electrifying energy, and memorable bits.

He also opened the esteemed night of celebration with a fitting opening number that dazzled the entire audience. Although he has hosted the Academy Awards only once, he is still considered one of the top hosts for the ceremony.

10) Ellen DeGeneres

Talkshow host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres is arguably the goofiest and warmest host for the Oscars of all time. She was given the opportunity to host the grand event a total of two times, once in 2007 and then again in 2014.

Both times, the comedian made a mark in the audience's hearts with her personality and light-hearted jokes. She also managed to keep everyone's spirits up throughout the entire night.

Don't forget to catch the 2023 Academy Awards, scheduled to be held on March 12.

Poll : 0 votes