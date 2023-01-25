The complete list of Oscars 2023 nominations was revealed by The Academy in a live event that was held on Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023. The highly anticipated 95th Academy Award will be taking place on March 12, 2023, at Los Angeles' esteemed Dolby Theater.

The Oscars 2023 nominations consist of some of 2022's massive hit movies and some unexpected names. Movies including Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, and All Quiet on the Western Front are in leading positions in terms of the number of nominations.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, the science fiction adventure movie with 11 nominations, has earned the highest number of Oscar nominations, while All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin are tied at the second position, with each movie receiving a total of 9 Oscar nominations.

However, there have been quite a few snubs that are extremely astounding, given their popularity among both fans and critics. The highly shocking list includes movies like The Woman King and Nope.

Without further ado, let's jump right in and take a closer look at some of the most astonishing snubs in the Oscars 2023 nominations.

Top 5 baffling snubs in the Oscars 2023 nominations

1) The Woman King for the categories of Best Director and Best Actor Female

The Woman King, a historical epic action-drama movie that chronicled the inspiring story of Agojie, an all-female warrior team that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey from the 17th century to the 19th century, deserved at least a few nominations for the Oscars 2023. However, shockingly, the movie did not receive any.

Gina Prince-Bythewood, who has served as the director of the movie and has received excellent responses from both viewers and critics, failed to secure a Best Director nomination.

Renowned actress Viola Davis, who plays the lead character of General Nanisca, has also missed out on a Best Actor Female nomination, which is quite surprising, given the amount of praise she garnered over her powerful performance in the movie.

2) Women Talking for Best Director category

Women Talking, the highly-immersing and moving drama movie that took inspiration from real-life events of the Manitoba Colony in Bolivia, has earned two Oscar 2023 nominations quite deservingly in the Best Adapted Screenplay category and the Best Picture category.

However, the movie was robbed of a Best Director nomination.

Sarah Polley has acted as the director of the movie and has done an extraordinary job of directing it with utmost honesty. Ever since the movie's release, the female director has been receiving quite the positive attention for her work in Women Talking. Thus, the movie not earning a Best Director nomination is quite shocking.

3) Nope for Best Director category

Nope, the 2022 neo-Western masterpiece, which depicts the chilling story of two horse-wrangling siblings trying to get hold of relevant evidence of a mysterious flying object, has been completely shut out of the Oscars 2023 nominations.

Without a shred of doubt, the horror sci-fi movie deserved at least a few recognitions, especially in the Best Director category. Jordan Peele, the critically acclaimed director of 2017's multiple Oscar-nominated movie, Get Out, and 2019's Us, has also served as the director of Nope.

Peele was expected to earn a Best Director nomination for his bone-chilling direction throughout the entire movie, which has received a lot of positive responses from both the critics and the audience. Thus, it is also quite an astounding snub in this year's Oscars Best Director category.

4) Till for the category of Best Actor Female

Till, the powerful and highly fascinating biographical drama movie, has been robbed of a nomination in the Best Actor Female category for the 2023 Oscars. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, the movie is inspired by Mamie Till-Bradley's heart-wrenching true story. Till-Bradley was an activist and educator who pursued justice for her 14-year-old son Emmett's murder in 1955.

Actress Danielle Deadwyler, who played the lead role as Mamie Till in the movie, has done an extraordinary job of delving deep into the character and bringing out all the emotional nuances of the powerful character.

The actress garnered world-wide acclaim for her thought-provoking performance in the movie. Thus, not getting an Oscars 2023 nomination for her role in Till can be considered a massive snub.

5) She Said for Best Director category

She Said, another 2022 movie directed by a female director, Maria Schrader, failed to receive any nominations for the Oscars 2023. The highly engrossing movie is a biopic that chronicles the true story of the New York Times investigation led by two female journalists, Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, that brought to light Harvey Weinstein's long and terrifying history of se*ual misconduct and abuse against women.

Maria Schrader, who is director of the movie, has gained quite a lot of positive reviews from both the audience and critics all across the world, for her outstanding direction in the biographical drama movie.

She was highly expected to be nominated in the Best Director category for the 95th Academy Award but was absolutely snubbed.

Watch Oscars 2023, which will take place on March 12, 2023.

