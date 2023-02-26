Oscars: 10 actors with nominations but no wins

The Oscars are often considered the most prestigious award ceremony in cinema. Every year, millions of movie enthusiasts from all around the globe look forward to the grand event, especially to see which actors take home the golden statue.

Among thousands of incredibly noteworthy performances, only 20 actors receive Oscar nominations in the four acting categories every year. They are in the categories of Best Actor Male in a Leading Role, Best Actor Female in a Leading Role, Best Actor Male in a Supporting Role, and Best Actor Female in a Supporting Role.

In each category, only five actors get nominated, from which only one individual wins in each category. Thus, it is safe to say that many deserving and phenomenal performances by some of the best actors in the industry missed out on a win at the Oscars. The list includes stars like Glenn Close, Bradley Cooper, and Amy Adams.

A list of the top 10 actors who have multiple Oscars nominations but have never won an Oscar

1) Glenn Close

Legendary actor Glenn Close received eight Oscar nominations, including four nominations for Best Actor Female in a Supporting Role and four for Best Actor Female in a Leading Role. But she never garnered an Oscar win.

The films for which she was nominated at the Oscars include The World According to Garp, The Big Chill, The Natural, Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, Albert Nobbs, The Wife, and Hillbilly Elegy.

2) Willem Dafoe

The critically acclaimed and fan-favorite actor Willem Dafoe has four Oscar nominations under his belt, including three nominations in the Best Supporting Actor Male category and one in the Best Leading Actor Male category. Unfortunately, he never received an Oscar.

He was first nominated for his 1987 movie Platoon. The three other movies that won him Oscar nominations include Shadow of the Vampire, The Florida Project, and At Eternity's Gate.

3) Amy Adams

Renowned actress Amy Adams, who has given several mega hits in Hollywood, has six Academy Award nominations under her name, entailing five nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category and one in the Best Actress category.

She garnered her first Oscar nomination for her 2006 movie Junebug. She later received five more nominations at the Oscars for her incredible performances in the movies, Doubt, The Fighter, The Master, American Hustle, and Vice.

4) Johnny Deep

Johnny Deep is arguably one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. Over his long career, he has played many versatile roles and has been a part of several blockbusters. The actor has three Oscar nominations for Best Actor Male in the Leading Role category. However, never went on to win one.

The list of movies for which Deep received Oscar nominations entails Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Finding Neverland, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

5) Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams is another renowned actor who has given the audience some of the most hard-hitting performances in the world of cinema. The actor has previously received four nominations for the Oscars, including two nominations in the Best Actress category and two in the Best Supporting Actress category. However, she failed to win one.

But this could soon change as the actress has been nominated for another Best Actress Oscar this year for her outstanding performance in The Fabelmans. Other movies for which she garnered the preceding nominations entail Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, My Week with Marilyn, and Manchester by the Sea.

6) Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan is a fan-favorite actress who, from the beginning of her acting career, presented viewers with some of the most powerful movie performances. She has received four Oscar nominations collectively, including three Best Actor Female in Leading Role nominations and one Best Actor Female in a Supporting Role nomination. However, she is yet to win one.

She earned her first nomination for the Oscars for her 2007 movie Atonement. The list also includes Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women.

7) Matt Damon

The highly regarded actor Matt Damon is another popular actor to have gained three Oscar nominations, including two Best Actor nominations and one Best Supporting Actor nomination, in terms of acting categories. But the actor missed out on winning an Oscar.

The movies for which he earned those nominations include Good Will Hunting, Invictus, and The Martian.

8) Ed Harris

Ed Harris is another exceptional actor with four Oscar nominations, including three Best Supporting Actor nominations and one Best Actor nomination. Unfortunately, every time, he failed to win the Oscar.

He was first nominated for his remarkable performance in the 1995 movie Apollo 13. The other three movies on the list for which he garnered nominations for the Oscars include The Truman Show, Pollock, and The Hours.

9) Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper has been the lead man in many notable movies and has given many incredible performances. The actor has received a total of four Oscar nominations in the acting categories, including one Best Supporting actor nomination and three Best Actor nominations.

The list of movies for which Cooper received his nominations for the Oscars entails Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, A Star Is Born, and American Sniper.

10) Deborah Kerr

Legendary actress Deborah Kerr was a megastar of her time and was considered one of the most talented actors in the world. She never received an Oscar for her movie performances, despite receiving six nominations, including all Best Actress nominations.

The list of movies for which Kerr garnered nominations for the Oscars includes Edward, My Son, From Here to Eternity, The King and I, Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison, Separate Tables, and The Sundowners.

Catch the Oscars 2023 on March 12, 2023.

