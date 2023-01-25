The Batman Oscars 2023 nominations snub in two categories leaves Twitter surprised

The highly anticipated Oscars 2023 is right around the corner as the honorable award ceremony, celebrating the previous year's greatest cinematic projects, is about to be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 12, 2023. It is the 95th Academy Awards and the star-studded event will air live on ABC Network on March 12, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

On the morning of January 24, 2023, nominations in all categories for the Oscars 2023 were declared in a live event conducted by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. Matt Reeves' 2022 fan-favorite superhero movie, The Batman, has earned a total of three nominations in the categories of Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound.

Since the list of Oscars 2023 nominations was announced, it has created quite the buzz among fans, who are baffled by 2022's The Batman not getting adequate recognition, especially in two categories of the Oscars 2023 - Best Cinematography and Best Score. This has led to an outpouring of reactions on Twitter from netizens who are taken aback by the snub.

very rare @veryrare_ns The Batman being snubbed & robbed of best cinematography and best score nominations is wild The Batman being snubbed & robbed of best cinematography and best score nominations is wild https://t.co/ilNAapxJAI

Twitterati disappointed over The Batman not receiving Best Score and Best Cinematography nominations for the Oscars 2023

The three nominations, entailing Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, put the superhero movie based on DC Comics in direct and fierce competition with other massive hits, including Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

However, soon after the nominations were announced, unhappy fans took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with The Batman getting only three nominations for the Oscars 2023. Several netizens also wrote that they truly believe the movie deserved more recognition for its remarkable cinematography and score.

Take a closer look at some of the fan tweets below:

Justus Hightower @ItsJust_Us_2 @jakobthemathews The Batman getting ignored in cinematography and score left a bad taste in my mouth @jakobthemathews The Batman getting ignored in cinematography and score left a bad taste in my mouth

ST @KingDavid_300 The Batman didn’t even get nominated for Best Cinematography The Batman didn’t even get nominated for Best Cinematography 😭😭😭

Pedro M. Guerra @pedro_m_war Still can't believe The Batman did not get a best cinematography nomination. Literally the best looking movies of the year. SMH Still can't believe The Batman did not get a best cinematography nomination. Literally the best looking movies of the year. SMH https://t.co/jxDEeolE6N

porky @parkermcnerney No original score or cinematography Oscar nominations for The Batman?? How No original score or cinematography Oscar nominations for The Batman?? How

💫 @pageofmylife_ Listen, the fact that The Batman is not nominated for best cinematography is the biggest Oscar snub of the year.. I don’t care what anyone else says Listen, the fact that The Batman is not nominated for best cinematography is the biggest Oscar snub of the year.. I don’t care what anyone else says

Kyle Sanger @SangerKyle @mattreevesLA 'The Batman' deserved a 'Best Cinematography nomination. Greig Fraser crafted a visual thrill ride. @mattreevesLA 'The Batman' deserved a 'Best Cinematography nomination. Greig Fraser crafted a visual thrill ride.

Ahmed @ahmed_masar I’m upset that The Batman was snubbed for the Best Cinematography Oscar. The movie is a cinematic masterpiece I’m upset that The Batman was snubbed for the Best Cinematography Oscar. The movie is a cinematic masterpiece

Ryan Malik ❄️ @theaterfilms1 @oldrutigliano @lithub Agree with your takes. My thoughts on the missing: Daniel Craig (Glass Onion), Paul Dano (supporting actor for THE BATMAN), cinematography and score for THE BATMAN. @oldrutigliano @lithub Agree with your takes. My thoughts on the missing: Daniel Craig (Glass Onion), Paul Dano (supporting actor for THE BATMAN), cinematography and score for THE BATMAN.

Anish Ranjan @aranjan17 @Trevon4991 @metaplexmovies The Batman had amazing cinematography. I can’t believe how badly it was ignored here and for best score. @Trevon4991 @metaplexmovies The Batman had amazing cinematography. I can’t believe how badly it was ignored here and for best score.

Critically acclaimed Greig Fraser served as the cinematographer for The Batman. Fraser won the Best Cinematography Award at the previous year's Oscars for his exceptional cinematography in Dune.

Renowned music composer Michael Giacchino has acted as the composer of the eponymous score for The Batman. Giacchino previously received an Oscar for giving music to the 2009 film, Up.

A quick look at some of the Oscar nominations

For the 2023 Oscars, the movies that have been nominated in the Best Cinematography category include Elvis, Empire of Light, All Quiet on the Western Front, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, and Tár.

Films that have earned a nomination in the Best Sore category include All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Babylon, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Fabelmans.

Apart from The Batman, other movies that received the Best Sound nomination for the 2023 Oscars, entail All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick, and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Movies in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, and The Whale.

Finally, other movie nominations in the Best Visual Effects category entail All Quiet on the Western Front, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick, and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Catch the Oscars 2023, on March 12, 2023, live on ABC at 8 pm Eastern Time.

