The Batman Oscars 2023 nominations snub in two categories leaves Twitter surprised

The highly anticipated Oscars 2023 is right around the corner as the honorable award ceremony, celebrating the previous year's greatest cinematic projects, is about to be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 12, 2023. It is the 95th Academy Awards and the star-studded event will air live on ABC Network on March 12, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.
On the morning of January 24, 2023, nominations in all categories for the Oscars 2023 were declared in a live event conducted by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. Matt Reeves' 2022 fan-favorite superhero movie, The Batman, has earned a total of three nominations in the categories of Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Visual Effects, and Best Sound.
Since the list of Oscars 2023 nominations was announced, it has created quite the buzz among fans, who are baffled by 2022's The Batman not getting adequate recognition, especially in two categories of the Oscars 2023 - Best Cinematography and Best Score. This has led to an outpouring of reactions on Twitter from netizens who are taken aback by the snub.
Twitterati disappointed over The Batman not receiving Best Score and Best Cinematography nominations for the Oscars 2023
The three nominations, entailing Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling, put the superhero movie based on DC Comics in direct and fierce competition with other massive hits, including Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
However, soon after the nominations were announced, unhappy fans took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with The Batman getting only three nominations for the Oscars 2023. Several netizens also wrote that they truly believe the movie deserved more recognition for its remarkable cinematography and score.
Critically acclaimed Greig Fraser served as the cinematographer for The Batman. Fraser won the Best Cinematography Award at the previous year's Oscars for his exceptional cinematography in Dune.
Renowned music composer Michael Giacchino has acted as the composer of the eponymous score for The Batman. Giacchino previously received an Oscar for giving music to the 2009 film, Up.
A quick look at some of the Oscar nominations
For the 2023 Oscars, the movies that have been nominated in the Best Cinematography category include Elvis, Empire of Light, All Quiet on the Western Front, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, and Tár.
Films that have earned a nomination in the Best Sore category include All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Babylon, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Fabelmans.
Apart from The Batman, other movies that received the Best Sound nomination for the 2023 Oscars, entail All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick, and Avatar: The Way of Water.
Movies in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, and The Whale.
Finally, other movie nominations in the Best Visual Effects category entail All Quiet on the Western Front, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick, and Avatar: The Way of Water.
Catch the Oscars 2023, on March 12, 2023, live on ABC at 8 pm Eastern Time.