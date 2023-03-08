Oscars Red Carpet 2023: How to watch, date, time, host and more details explored

The 2023 Oscars is right around the corner. Hollywood's biggest night celebrating the love of cinema is all set to take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, live on Monday, March 12, 2023.

Needless to say, cinema enthusiasts from all across the globe have been eagerly waiting to see which of this year's phenomenal performances will take home the prestigious golden statues.

However, before the golden hour of the 95th Academy Awards arrives, the audience will get to enjoy the star-studded Red Carpet 2023 as a highly intriguing pre-show, titled, On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95. It will be covered by ABC News on Sunday, March 12, at 1:00 - 4:00 pm EDT / 10:00 am - 1:00 pm PDT.

The enthralling and glamorous event will see fan-favourite Hollywood celebrities giving interviews on this year's Oscars red carpet. So, without further ado, let's jump right in and find out all about the special coverage by ABC News, ahead of the event's live premiere.

ABC News's On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95 will be held right before the 95th Academy Awards

How to watch the pre-Oscars red-carpet event?

The pre-Oscars event, On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95's full coverage by ABC News, is all set to stream live beginning at 1:30 pm EDT / 10:30 am PDT exclusively on ABC News Live throughout the entire day, until the beginning of the esteemed 95th Academy Awards.

The event will also be held in the heart of Hollywood at the Dolby Theater and will last for a total of 3 hours until 4:00 pm EDT / 1:00 pm PDT. The audience only requires a cable subscription to the popular ABC News Network in order to watch the glammed-up and alluring pre-show event. Viewers will also be able to stream the event live on the ABC News Live website.

Who will be hosting the red-carpet events for 2023?

Linsey Davis, "World News Tonight" weekend anchor and the ABC News Live Prime anchor, will be co-hosting the special event alongside Whit Johnson, the "World News Tonight" weekend anchor and the "Good Morning America" weekend co-anchor.

The event will feature exclusive interviews with this year's Oscar nominees along with previews of the highly anticipated 2023 Academy Awards night at the Dolby Theater.

Throughout the event, the audience will see Chris Connelly, Kelley Carter, Clayton Davis, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Joe Zee join the event's hosts Johnson and Davis. Chris Connelly is the ABC News correspondent, Kelley Carter is the ABC News contributor, and ESPN's Andscape senior entertainment reporter, Clayton Davis and Elizabeth Wagmeister are from Variety, and Joe Zee is a well-known celebrity stylist.

Ashley Graham, Lilly Singh and Vanessa Hudgens will also be seen taking over for ABC’s Countdown To The Oscars lead-in show, which will be held at 6:30 pm EDT/ 3:30 pm PDT. The 90-minute special show will put its main focus on the star nominees and the night's performers.

Pop sensation Rihanna will be performing the track "Lift Me Up" from the fan-favorite movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj will be taking the stage for the track "Naatu Naatu" from RRR.

The 95th Academy Award ceremony will begin at 8 pm EDT / 5 pm PDT. It will air live on ABC. The audience can stream the ceremony on the ABC app and ABC.com as well.

