Where to watch Colin Farrell's Oscar-nominated movie The Banshees of Inisherin? Streaming details explored

At the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars 2023), The Banshees of Inisherin is up for contention in nine categories, including the major ones like Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Original Screenplay. Critical acclaim aside, the Black Tragicomedy, released last year, did well at the box office as well.

Martin McDonagh wrote, co-produced, and directed the movie, which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in the lead roles. Both actors have received nominations at this year’s Oscars.

The Banshees of Inisherin premiered in cinema halls on October 21, 2022, after which it was released on other platforms. It returned to theaters on January 27, 2023, to mark its Oscars 2023 nominations.

However, if you want to watch it at home, you can stream it on HBO Max, Disney+, DirecTV, Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, or Vudu, albeit all have different terms and conditions.

The Banshees of Inisherin is available to stream, buy, and rent across several platforms

To catch on to the Oscars 2023 fever, you can stream The Banshees of Inisherin on HBO Max, Disney+, HBO Max Amazon Channel, and DIRECTV on a subscription basis. The subscription costs for HBO Max and Disney+ range between $8 and $10.

Shell out $7 per month for the first three months to get the promotional pack currently being offered by Disney+. Under this, new and returning users will get a basic ad-free package for the initial three-month period. From the fourth, subscribers will have to pay $8 every month.

The other Disney+ plans are $11 monthly, $10 to $13 per month, and $20 per month. The $11 monthly plan is an ad-free Premium one, while the ad-supported bundles with ESPN+ and Hulu come for a $10-13/month plan. The latest plan is the ad-free Trio Premium package.

Meanwhile, HBO Max offers several different plans: The ad-supported plan costs $10 per month, the ad-free tier comes for $16 per month, and $100 to $150 for annual plans. Nevertheless, access to the 4K UHD format and content distribution system is only available through ad-free plans.

Besides these, you can buy The Banshees of Inisherin on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Redbox, AMC on Demand, Google Play Movies, YouTube, and DIRECTV for download.

Further, you can rent the classic on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Redbox, DIRECTV, AMC on Demand, and Spectrum On Demand online.

Synopsis, runtime, and cast details

The official synopsis of The Banshees of Inisherin reads:

“On a remote island off the coast of Ireland, Pádraic Súilleabháin is devastated when his buddy Colm Doherty suddenly puts an end to their lifelong friendship. With help from his sister and a troubled young islander, Pádraic sets out to repair the damaged relationship by any means necessary. However, as Colm's resolve only strengthens, he soon delivers an ultimatum that leads to shocking consequences.”

While Colin Farrell portrays the character of Súilleabháin, Gleeson appears as his estranged friend Doherty in the Searchlight Pictures-distributed feature. The runtime of The Banshees of Inisherin is 1 hour and 49 minutes.

Apart from Farrell and Gleeson, the main cast of Banshees comprise names like Kerry Condon as Siobhán Súilleabháin, Barry Keoghan as Dominic Kearney, Gary Lydon as Garda Peadar Kearney, Pat Shortt as publican Jonjo Devine, and Sheila Flitton as Mrs. McCormick among others.

