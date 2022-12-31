HBO Max: 4 new releases in January 2023

HBO has always been synonymous with high-quality, critically acclaimed shows and films, and with the launch of HBO Max, they have elegantly stepped into the OTT world as well.

They have previously produced masterpieces like The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Wire, Curb Your Enthusiasm, etc., and have managed to garner a loyal audience. In 2022 we saw them premiere House of the Dragon, and release new seasons for The White Lotus, Sort Of, Industry, Rap Sh!t and more.

With the new year knocking on the door, HBO Max has a ton of good content planned for January 2023, with many new releases and new seasons of running shows.

Let's take a look at four releases on HBO Max that should excite you this new year.

Exciting HBO Max January releases to watch out for

#1 The Last of Us

Release date: January 15, 2023

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic drama based on the acclaimed 2013 video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog. The show will follow Joel, a hardened survivor who is tormented by the trauma of his past, escorting teenager Ellie across a ruined USA.

Its official synopsis reads:

"The series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

#2 The Climb

Release date: January 12, 2022

Created by popular American actor Jason Momoa and legendary rock climber Chris Sharma, The Climb will see several mountain climbers across the world competing with each other for a grand reward of a $100,000 cash prize.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"The Climb is a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing some of the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber with a prAna sponsored climbing career and a $100,000 cash prize."

#3 Velma

Release date: January 12, 2022

Velma will narrate the origins of the nerdy problem-solving Scooby Doo character Velma Dinkley. The protagonist, Velma, will be voiced by the show's creator and actress Mindy Kaling. She is best known for her role as Kelly Kapoor in the hit sitcom The Office.

The official synopsis of Velma reads:

"VELMA is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers."

#4 Real Time with Bill Maher (Season 21)

Release date: January 20, 2022

First aired on HBO in 2003, Real Time with Bill Maher is an American television talk show hosted by comedian and political satirist Bill Maher. Guests are invited to the show to discuss politics and media with the host. Names like Ben Affleck, Jay Leno, John Legend, Salman Rushdie, Bernie Sanders, and many more have appeared on the show.

The show's synopsis, according to IMDB, reads:

"Comedian and political satirist Bill Maher discusses topical events with guests from various backgrounds."

