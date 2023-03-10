Oscars 2023: 5 foreign-language films to watch before this year's ceremony

With the Oscars just around the corner, there is ample excitement building up all across the globe. This is especially true for film stars and filmmakers who have been nominated for this extremely prestigious award, something that could make or break an artist's career. This year also boasts some exciting talent in almost all categories, especially in the Best Picture category.

But while most are busy dipping into the rich world of the best Hollywood films, an important film category often remains in the shadows. The Academy Award for Best International Feature Film is just as significant and perhaps even more difficult to achieve, given that all nations across the world compete in this one. Previously, films like Parasite and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon have made some bold statements in this category at the Oscars.

This year also boasts five brilliant foreign language films, all of which stand a chance to land this prestigious award.

Five foreign language films to catch before Oscars 2023

1) All Quiet on the Western Front

Perhaps the giant in the category, All Quiet on the Western Front seems to be the front-runner in the category after already winning Best Film at the BAFTA. The Netflix-distributed film follows a young man and his classmates as they discover the brutalities of the war. It is directed by Edward Berger and stars Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, and Aaron Hilmer, among others.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"War breaks out in Germany in 1914. Paul Bäumer and his classmates quickly enlist in the army to serve their fatherland. No sooner are they drafted than the first images from the battlefield show them the reality of war."

2) Close

The Belgian film by Lukas Dhont is the dark horse in this race. With great critical acclaim and reception across the globe, this drama has every right to bag the biggest award in the foreign language category at the Oscars 2023.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"The 13-year-old boys Léo and Rémis have a close friendship at school and in the flower fields where they and their parents pick the harvest for home. When schoolmates shoot a wedge into the relationship, the consequences are fatal."

It stars Eden Dambrine, Gustav De Waele, and Émilie Dequenne.

3) Argentina, 1985

A film with a great chance at the award, Argentina, 1985 is perhaps the second favorite film to score big at the Oscars. Directed by Santiago Mitre, the film follows the true story of a public prosecutor who tried to tackle the heads of Argentina's military dictatorship. It stars Ricardo Darin and Juan Pedro Lanzini, among many others.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"The true story of how a public prosecutor, a young lawyer, and their inexperienced legal team dared to prosecute the heads of Argentina's bloody military dictatorship."

4) EO

Jerzy Skolimowski's EO could be the most offbeat film in this category and is also a thought-provoking watch. The Polish film follows a donkey through the various paths of its life.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"EO, a gray donkey with melancholy eyes, encounters good and bad on his journey through life, experiences joy and pain, and endures the Wheel of Fortune."

5) The Quiet Girl

Perhaps not the frontrunner this year, but this Colm Bairéad film is still a worthy watch ahead of the award ceremony owing to its brilliant narrative and incredible pacing. The Irish film has already ruffled feathers across the globe, and with its inclusion in the Oscars, it will become more popular.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"A nine-year-old girl from a dysfunctional family goes to live with distant relatives for the summer. Living with a middle-aged farm couple, she discovers a new way of living."

The film stars Catherine Clinch, Carrie Crowley, and Andrew Bennett, among others.

Let us know your Oscar favorites in the comment section below.

