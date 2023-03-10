Oscars 2023: Is Rihanna attending the ceremony?

Not only will Rihanna attend, but she will also perform at the 2023 Oscar Awards, the Academy announced on February 24, 2023.

Rihanna will perform her hit-nominated song Lift Me Up for the first time during the ceremony. On March 5, Rihanna teased her performance by posting a picture of her 9-month-old son in the crib on Instagram. The caption read:

"My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him."

The singer/songwriter is pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky's second child. She revealed this by debuting her baby bump while headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 12.

Rihanna to perform Lift Me Up at the 2023 Oscar Awards

Lady Gaga was originally scheduled to perform her best song nominee Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick. Unfortunately, Glenn Weiss revealed in a press conference that Gaga couldn't perform since she was busy filming Joker: Folie à Deux with Joaquin Phoenix. She will, however, attend the ceremony.

But Oscar producers are ecstatic to have Rihanna perform her Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She made a statement with her performance at the Super Bowl and revealed her baby bump.

Producer Ricky Kirshner told USA TODAY:

"We were thrilled before the Super Bowl, but it only helped to see the coverage that her Super Bowl performance received. So we're happy with the performances. As producers, we don't get a say in the nominations, but we really lucked out."

Lift Me Up was released in November 2022 with the release of Wakanda Forever. This was the first time the Umbrella singer had made a song in nearly six years. To write the song, she was helped by Afrobeats artist Tems, Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler, and Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson.

Apart from Lift Me Up, the nominations for the Best Original Song category are:

Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

David Byrne and Mitski’s This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once

Diane Warren for Applause from Tell It Like A Woman

Naatu Naatu from RRR

Rihanna's upcoming performance at the Oscars will make her the second person to perform at the Super Bowl and the Oscars in the same year.

Only Phil Collins, who performed at Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2000, and her fellow nominee Lady Gaga, who sang the National Anthem at the 2016 Super Bowl, have achieved the feat.

All Best Original Song nominations except Hold My Hand will be performed at the ceremony.

Oscar awards 2023 will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 12, 2023

Poll : 0 votes