Joker: Folie a Deux, the sequel to 2019's groundbreaking film Joker by Todd Phillips, is set to hit theaters all over the world on October 4, 2024. According to reports, the film will be a musical-psychological thriller centering around the titular character and Harley Quinn, who will be portrayed by Lady Gaga.

The first film received multiple accolades, such as an Academy Award for Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, who essayed the role of the Clown Prince of Crime and whose take on the iconic character was universally praised by critics and audiences alike.

Joker also received praise for its direction, visual style, editing, cinematography, and musical score. The film was the first live-action film based on a Batman-related property to receive an "R" rating.

As such, the sequel has a lot to live up to in terms of quality and expectations. In this listicle, we will be looking at the main cast of Joker: Folie a Deux.

The cast and characters of Joker: Folie a Deux

1) Joaquin Phoenix portrays Arthur Fleck/Joker

Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Joker in Joker: Folie a Deux (Images via Getty/DC Films/WB Pictures)

Joaquin Phoenix, who essayed the role of Arthur Fleck (Joker) in the first film, is set to reprise his role in Joker: Folie a Deux. As revealed in the first film, Fleck is an impoverished but aspiring stand-up comedian based in Gotham City, who was adopted by Penny Fleck, a narcissistic maid who worked for the Wayne family. Arthur suffers from a neurological illness that makes him laugh at inappropriate times.

His illness and disorder was later revealed to have been caused by the abuse he received from the ex-boyfriend of his adoptive mother. Arthur kills Penny when he learns about her lies and realizes that she allowed his abuse. He becomes a figurehead or leader of sorts for the downtrodden citizens and criminals of Gotham City, after he executes TV host Murray (played by Robert De Niro) on live television.

The sequel will explore Arthur in his new role as the figurehead, his continued descent into crime, and his transformation into the iconic villain everyone knows. We will also see him fall in love with Harley Quinn.

2) Lady Gaga portrays Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn

Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie a Deux (images via Twitter/DC)

Joker: Folie a Deux will introduce iconic supervillainess and sidekick to Joker in the comics, Harley Quinn, who will be played by Academy Award winner and singer Lady Gaga. Harley Quinn was previously portrayed by Margot Robbie in the DC Extended Universe. In the upcoming film, Harleen will be shown as a psychiatrist.

For those wondering, Harley Quinn first appeared in the iconic DC Animated Universe (DCAU) television franchise created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, making her debut in the critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series, prior to her transition into film and comics. In the DCAU, Harley Quinn's origins were revealed in the episode Mad Love, where she was said to have been a psychiatrist until Joker manipulated her into loving him and becoming his accomplice.

Expect the film to dive much deeper into Harley Quinn or Harleen Quinzel's backstory, showing how she meets Arthur and falls in love with him. Midway through the film, or at least by the end of it, expect Harleen to become the famed supervillain or antihero we all know and love.

3) Zazie Beetz portrays Sophie Dumond

Zazie Beetz to return in Joker: Folie a Deux as Sophie Dumond (Images via Getty/DC Films/WB Pictures)

Zazie Beetz, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in the television series Atlanta and has since appeared in films like Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train, is set to return in Joker: Folie a Deux, where she will reprise her role as Sophie Dumond.

In the first film, Sophie was a pessimistic single mother whom Arthur fell in love with, as she was the only one who laughed at his jokes. However, their meeting was later revealed to be a figment of his imagination as she made him leave when he barged into her apartment.

So expect Sophie to possibly meet Arthur again in Joker: Folie a Deux. Whether she will be repulsed by him or sympathize with him and his actions, however, is unclear.

4) Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey cast in undisclosed roles

L-R: Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey (images via iMDb/Getty)

Two-time BAFTA Award winner and four-time Golden Globe winner, Brendan Gleeson has joined the cast of Joker: Folie a Deux. His role is currently undisclosed. Gleeson is known for his roles in films such as Martin Scorsese's Gangs of New York, Wolfgang Peterson's Troy, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs by the Coen brothers, and more recently in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin.

Another cast member to join Joker: Folie a Deux, is Catherine Keener, a two-time Academy Award nominee who has appeared in critically acclaimed films such as Spike Jonze's Being John Malkovich, the autobiographical Capote, Judd Apatow's comedy flick The 40-Year Old Virgin, Into the Wild, and Jordan Peele's Get Out. Her role in the film is currently undisclosed.

Jacob Lofland from the Maze Runner films and Harry Lawtey from the BBC Two and HBO series Industry have also joined the cast of Joker: Folie a Deux. Their roles are also undisclosed as of now.

Are you excited for Joker 2? Let us know in the comments down below.

Poll : 0 votes