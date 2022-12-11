"Joker's gettin' a shave?": Twitter reacts to Joker 2 first look featuring Joaquin Phoenix

The first official photo of Joker 2, the sequel to the 2019 hit, is out, and it looks bleaker than before.

Joaquin Phoenix is reprising his role in the sequel, and after months of anticipation, director Todd Phillips finally revealed his first look on Instagram.

Back in 2019, when Warner Bros. Pictures released Joker, the world stood still. It was considered one of the best movies of the year, and millions laughed and cried with Arthur Fleck/The Joker, who was played by Joaquin Phoenix. The movie is adored by fans of comic books and graphic novels, and is considered a commentary on issues like depression, loneliness, and mental health.

The cultural impact of Joker was massive, and fans were simply not satisfied with one standalone film. On demand, the creators of the movie gave the green light to make the sequel.

The first glimpse of the movie has taken the internet by storm, with one user expressing his excitement by tweeting:

Fans are ecstatic after seeing Joaquin Phoenix's new look in Joker 2

The first look from the movie has sent shockwaves across the internet. Netizens have claimed that Joker 2 is destined to be a masterpiece like its prequel. The image alone has been appreciated for its cinematography, angle, light, and shadows. Fans have waited years for Phoenix to return as the Joker and are certainly not disappointed.

The Jman @th3jmanx @RottenTomatoes Damn, this image alone makes it look like this is going to be a banger. @RottenTomatoes Damn, this image alone makes it look like this is going to be a banger.

comfy_bruh @92049b6580ee463 @DiscussingFilm The cinematography in this picture alone is superior. Excellent. It is unsettling just in the angle he is sitting. The light, the angle and shadows cast. I can't help thinking that maybe... he gets a permanent smile... @DiscussingFilm The cinematography in this picture alone is superior. Excellent. It is unsettling just in the angle he is sitting. The light, the angle and shadows cast. I can't help thinking that maybe... he gets a permanent smile...

SparkNote @Sparknote23



Patiently waiting for Joker 2. The first one was a masterpiece. @DiscussingFilm "Gary, you were the only one that was ever nice to me"Patiently waiting for Joker 2. The first one was a masterpiece. @DiscussingFilm "Gary, you were the only one that was ever nice to me"Patiently waiting for Joker 2. The first one was a masterpiece.

Alongside Phoenix, American singer, songwriter, and actress Lady Gaga will star as Harley Quinn. Seconds after Joaquin's first look came out, fans were begging to see a glimpse of Gaga's version of Harley Quinn.

It's been speculated that Joker 2 will be a musical, and casting Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn is a stroke of genius. One fan said that she will do justice to the character and surpass Margot Robbie's version of Harley Quinn from The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey.

filmnmusicwaves @filmnmusicwaves @RottenTomatoes Already better than any Marvel nonsense we’ve seen the past few years. @RottenTomatoes Already better than any Marvel nonsense we’ve seen the past few years.

One particular fan didn't hold back and said that the released image alone was better than anything Marvel Studios has ever released in the past few years.

While both Marvel and DC have released thrilling movies in the past few decades, there has always been animosity and a brewing rivalry between fans of both record-breaking studios.

Film Goblin @film_goblin @DiscussingFilm Hope this is good but Todd Philips who’s a good director when doing one offs has proven he can’t do good with sequels like the hangover 2 and 3. @DiscussingFilm Hope this is good but Todd Philips who’s a good director when doing one offs has proven he can’t do good with sequels like the hangover 2 and 3.

Fans have also expressed their displeasure about the reveal, calling Joker 2 unnecessary and underwhelming on Twitter. They say that Joaquin's performance in the first movie was incredible, and a sequel is simply not needed.

Questions about Todd Phillips' directorial skills have also been raised. They say that even though The Hangover director is a talented filmmaker, his sequels are often disappointing and unimpressive.

Aside from Todd's Instagram post, not much has been revealed about Joker 2. The 2019 film was intended to be a standalone with no sequels.

In October 2019, Phoenix stated in an interview:

“I can’t stop thinking about it. I talked to Todd a lot about what else we might be able to do, in general, just to work together, but also specifically, if there’s something else we can do with Joker that might be interesting. So, it ended up being a dream role. Me and Todd would still be shooting now if we could, right? Because it seemed endless, the possibilities of where we can go with the character.”

The development of the sequel began in 2021, and the working title of the project was revealed to be Joker: Folie à Deux. On August 3, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that the film will be released on October 4, 2024. Actors Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey have been cast in key roles in the much-anticipated movie.

With Todd's Instagram post, it was implied that the filming of Joker 2 has finally started.

Poll : 0 votes