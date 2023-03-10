Oscars 95: Where to watch Brendan Fraser's Academy Award-nominated movie The Whale online?

Brendan Fraser's critically acclaimed movie, The Whale, has been nominated for a total of three Oscars at the upcoming prestigious 95th Academy Awards. This includes a nomination for Fraser in the category of Best Actor in a Leading Role. In his more than three-decade-long acting career, this is the first time the actor has been nominated for an Oscar.

The Whale is currently showing for a limited time in select theaters. However, if the audience is looking to stream the movie online at home, they can do so at present as the movie is available to buy or rent from a few popular online video platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu.

The movie chronicles the story of an isolated and obese English teacher named Charlie, played by Brendan Fraser. Charlie attempts to reconnect and reunite with his estranged teenage daughter, named Ellie, portrayed by the Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink.

The Whale is available to buy or rent across a few online video platforms

As mentioned earlier, viewers interested in watching the Oscar-nominated A24 movie can now buy or rent it digitally on Apple TV, Vudu, or Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the A24 entertainment company is yet to disclose where the movie will be streamed.

But previously, the studio had reportedly signed deals with streaming services, including Showtime, HBO Max, and Paramount+, so it is safe to say that in the near future, The Whale will end up on one of these streaming platforms.

More details about the A24 movie, The Whale, explored

Released widely in theaters on December 21, 2022, the compelling movie, marking Brendan Fraser's much-awaited comeback, has taken inspiration from writer Samuel D. Hunter's celebrated play of the same name. Hunter has also served as the screenplay writer for the movie, while it has been directed by Darren Aronofsky.

The list of producers for the movie includes Jeremy Dawson, Darren Aronofsky, and Ari Handel. Matthew Libatique has acted as the cinematographer for the movie, while well-known music composer Rob Simonsen has given music to it. The brief synopsis for the movie, given by Rotten Tomatoes, reads as follows:

"A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption."

The Whale was first released on September 4, 2022, at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, where the film received a heart-warming six-minute standing ovation from the audience. The movie was made on a total budget of $3 million, and it has grossed a total of approximately $32 million.

Apart from Fraser as Charlie, the promising cast list for the movie also includes:

Sadie Sink as Charlie's estranged daughter Ellie

Jacey Sink as young Ellie

Ty Simpkins as a Christian missionary Thomas

Hong Chau as a nurse and Charlie's friend Liz

Samantha Morton as Charlie's ex-wife Mary

Sathya Sridharan as a pizza delivery man named Dan

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brendan Fraser said while talking about stepping into the world of acting again after his long break from it:

"Look, I stepped back for a number of reasons. I had some chips and dings in the paint [injuries], and the business had changed a lot, too. I had to grow back into it and get back the real hunger that I had to tell stories,"

The Whale is available in theaters or to buy or rent online at Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, or Apple TV.

