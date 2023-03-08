How to watch Michelle Yeoh's Oscar-nominated movie Everything Everywhere All At Once online?

Michelle Yeoh's highly acclaimed Oscar-nominated film, Everything Everywhere All At Once, is now available for streaming on platforms like Showtime, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV. The film was released in select theaters on March 25, 2022, and later received a wider release on April 8, 2022.

The movie, which blends various elements of fantasy, science fiction, and action, received high praise from critics for its thematic and philosophical ambitions and performances by the cast, among numerous other things. It has received a staggering eleven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor, among many others.

Where to watch the Oscar-nominated film Everything Everywhere All At Once? Streaming details, plot, and more.

According to THR (The Hollywood Reporter), the movie is available to stream on Showtime with a subscription. It is to be noted that new users have access to a 30-day free trial on the platform. The subscription starts at $11 a month, but on Paramount Plus, viewers can access Showtime with a price starting at $12 a month.

Showtime is also available with Hulu (an extra $11 per month) and Amazon Prime Video (an extra $11 per month). Viewers also have the option to buy or rent the film on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, or Apple TV.

Everything Everywhere All At Once tells the story of a Chinese-American immigrant who goes on an adventurous and bizarre journey to connect with several different versions of herself from an alternate universe. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to A24:

''Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.''

Critics have praised the film's unique storyline, performances by the actors, and ambitious nature, among other things. It explores many complex themes like existentialism, identity, immigration, and absurdism. Several critics have rated it as one of the best movies of 2022.

More details about the Everything Everywhere All At Once cast.

Iconic action star Michelle Yeoh stars in the lead role as Evelyn Quan Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Evelyn, a laundromat owner, is extremely unhappy with her life, and her bizarre and eventful journey forms the emotional core of the narrative.

Yeoh looks stunning in the film's trailer, capturing her character's numerous complex shades with astonishing ease. Her performance is one of the movie's most significant highlights and defines its mood and tone.

Apart from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh is widely known for her performances in several iconic movies like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow Never Dies, and Reign of Assassins, to name a few.

Starring alongside Yeoh in another important role is Stephanie Hsu, who portrays the character of Evelyn's daughter, who's known for her highly nihilistic thinking. Hsu's equally brilliant in the film and portrays her character with remarkable sensitivity and nuance.

Her other acting credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Path, and many more. Other supporting actors include Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and many more.

