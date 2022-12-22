Where to watch Avatar 2 online?

With the release of Avatar 2, dubbed Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron has brought the world of Pandora back to the silver screen.

With Avatar, which was released in 2009, Cameron took fans for a dive into the otherworldly realm of Pandora. The success of the first film in the franchise paved the way for Avatar 2 to come along, albeit after a wait of 13 years.

The first Avatar movie broke almost every box office record back in the day. While its success has since been surpassed, the movie still ranks as the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time.

Only time will tell whether Avatar 2 will surpass its predecessor. In the meantime, here's all the information about where you can watch the second film of the franchise.

Is Avatar 2 on HBO Max, Disney+, Netflix, or any other streaming platform?

Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image via IMDb)

Avatar: The Way of Water had a theatrical release on December 16, 2022. For fans, we suggest experiencing another side of the world of Pandora in theaters, where the film is available in 2D, 3D, or IMAX, depending on location.

That being said, let's take a look at individual streaming platforms and if and when Avatar: The Way of Water will be available to stream online.

Is Avatar: The Way of Water on HBO Max?

A still from Avatar: The Way of Water (Image via IMDb)

As much as Avatar fans with an HBO Max subscription would love to have the movie on the platform, Avatar: The Way of Water is not on HBO Max. Furthermore, the possibility of Avatar 2 being available to stream on the platform is highly unlikely since it is a production of Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment, which is majorly owned by 20th Century Studios.

That being said, in the US, the streaming rights for all 20th Century Studios are shared between Disney+ and HBO Max. With this in mind, there is a slight possibility that the film will be released on the latter.

When will Avatar 2 stream on Disney+?

Sam Worthington in Avatar: The Way of Water (Image via IMDb)

Since the movie is distributed by 20th Century Studios (which is owned by Disney), Avatar 2 will be available on Disney+, eventually. That being said, how long it will take for the movie to arrive on the platform can't be said at the moment.

Following a theatrical release, it usually takes around 45 days for any movie to arrive on Disney+. If Avatar 2 goes by the same schedule, fans can expect the movie on the streaming platform sometime in February 2023.

Nevertheless, considering the first Avatar film ran for almost 40 weeks, fans might have to wait a bit longer for the second one to arrive on Disney+, depending on its theatrical run.

Will Avatar: The Way of Water stream on Netflix in future?

A still from Avatar: The Way of Water (Image via IMDb)

While nothing concrete can be said at the moment, it seems highly unlikely that Avatar: The Way of Water will ever make its way on Netflix. Considering that Disney owns the right to distribute the film, and the entertainment company has its own subscription service, the film might never be released on Netflix.

This means that fans will have to either get a Disney+ subscription or rent the film on any other platform when it releases online.

Will Avatar 2 ever make its way on Hulu?

A still from Avatar: The Way of Water (Image via IMDb)

Avatar fans with a Hulu subscription can rejoice at the thought that the movie could arrive on Hulu. Since Disney owns the rights to Hulu, and Avatar 2 is a Disney movie, it makes sense that the film will eventually be made available on Hulu, alongside Disney+.

That being said, fans should expect at least 45+ day window for it to be released on any streaming platform.

With the above information, we hope any doubts about Avatar: The Way of Water's online release are cleared and fans now have a clear idea about when and where the film will be released online.

