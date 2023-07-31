Why are reaction streamers like xQc, Asmongold, and others receiving flack for their content? The entire drama explained

Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" is currently embroiled in some online drama. For context, on July 29, he faced criticism from several Twitter users due to his practice of re-uploading react videos on his YouTube channel. The primary concern raised was that he was essentially reposting other YouTubers' content without providing any substantial commentary or added value.

Bub Films @FilmsBub lemmino spends months researching, scripting, and editing a video just for react streamers to reupload the entire thing and provide zero input pic.twitter.com/jNO6QTqHRG

Since the initial criticism, there has been an ongoing exchange of opinions and arguments between Felix and his critics, particularly on Twitter. After one user (OrdinaryGamers) raised a similar issue, the Canadian stated:

"I’m watching a vid I like to my people. That’s it."

xQc @xQc @OrdinaryGamers I wonder what triggers people like you so much. Revenue share? Audience split, algorithm? I’ve heard this complaint a million times and most “public figures” try to attack it from multiple angles, just to fall flat on their face. I’m watching a vid I like to my people. That’s it

His reply was met with a long rant, claiming xQc's practice of re-uploading his reactions on other YouTube videos to be “repetitive and duplicate.” Here's what's been said:

"Nothing inherently is triggering when you view live content on a different platform. It’s when you reupload the content to the same platform and have it copy the same metadata to further cannibalize."

Also:

"This type of content is even frowned upon by YouTube in large or any web page as “repetitive and duplicate” content. YouTube will often change its algorithm to fight algorithm abusive content like this (e.g, reply era, initial reactions in 2017-era)."

Mutahar @OrdinaryGamers



Nothing inherently is triggering when you view live content on a different platform. It’s when you reupload the content to the same platform and have it copy the same metadata to further… twitter.com/xqc/status/168… I know you’re not the brightest but I didn’t expect you to be this intellectually dishonest.Nothing inherently is triggering when you view live content on a different platform. It’s when you reupload the content to the same platform and have it copy the same metadata to further… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

xQc argued that react-videos can actually benefit the original video creators by generating more viewers and clicks to their content:

"I talk to most of the YouTubers I take big content pieces from to react to. Maybe send @ddofinternet a call and compare numbers on uploads/reacts. I’m on the defense so, I’ll let you pull some stats up, after all I’m the dumb one right?"

xQc @xQc @OrdinaryGamers Damn, I knew you liked using big words so that people would give your takes more importance but filling your unfounded criticism full of personal attacks and using anecdotal evidence to prove that the content is cannibalistic by nature. I get it now, it’s all for show, you have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The streamer also gave his opinion on the situation to one of his streamers earlier last week. Here's the entire clip:

Asmongold joins in the xQc-reacts drama

OTK co-owner Zack "Asmongold," also a reacts streamer, has weighed in on the ongoing drama, expressing his support for the activity. He defended the practice of reacting to other videos by highlighting that people tune in specifically to hear his unique opinions and reactions. He said:

"Do reactors don't really react? I think that's really a big issue. I don't really get named in a lot of these hate threads. Usually, it's other streamers. I don't get named because I drag sh*t on way too long and I also try to promote the people whose content I watch."

Regarding the drama involving xQc, he said:

"I feel like there's a lot of people where they see a person who gets their content reacted to and this person is happy that they had their video watched by a lot of people, but then there's some random person on Twitter who is pis*ed."

What does the community have to say?

In a recent stream today (July 31), xQc asserted that he had evidence to support his views in favor of react content. Shortly after his statement, the clip quickly spread among the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit and garnered these reactions:

Here's what Twitter users said:

Milad @miladmirg 🤣 just make better content if you want the impressions @xQc @OrdinaryGamers You uploaded 2 full videos from my channel without contacting me, you spoke 4 sentences and your chat called me a pleb for 15 minutes straight for working at subway. Still don’t care tho, the game is the game🤣 just make better content if you want the impressions

Riskeyx_TTv @XXx40572492 @xQc @OrdinaryGamers Bro got cooked and instead of fighting with actual info, whines for a whole paragraph. It looks like I watched a pvp aftergame chat.

Seafaringslinky @seafaringslinky @xQc @OrdinaryGamers Lol, imagine a reaction streamer saying someone else has no substance. Ggwp

Sven @SvenStallion @xQc @OrdinaryGamers I missed when twitter only allowed 280 characters.

xQc's transition to Kick has already led to some risky situations concerning content reactions. For instance, on June 19, during a livestream, the streamer broadcasted the entire Dark Knight movie, prompting a Kick moderator to intervene and issue a warning about the possibility of receiving a DMCA strike for copyright infringement.