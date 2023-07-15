"I really f**ked that up" Asmongold gives health update, discusses how many teeth he has lost

A recent Zack “Asmongold” Twitch stream revealed something fascinating about the content creator’s teeth. It’s not a secret that the co-founder of OTK had some dental issues in the past. This has been explained because his late mother and himself did not have the money to afford dental bills. This led to serious teeth losses for the streamer, which he discussed in detail.

During the stream on the zackrawrr channel, Asmongold stated that he didn’t have that many real teeth left. When Zack learned how many teeth the human mouth has, he admitted he messed up pretty badly when it came to his dental hygiene.

“Damn, so I really f**ked that s**t up, huh?”

Asmongold discusses how many real teeth he has left in a recent stream

While playing Diablo 4, Zack responded to a comment by a viewer saying that his face was more round now. He said that his face looks rounder because when he was in his 20s, he lost almost all of his teeth, making him look thinner.

“I actually think that my face got a lot thinner when I was 21 to 28, because I lost all my teeth. But now, I think my face is about the same as it was whenever I was younger - like 16 or 17.”

Since he got the teeth replaced, it made his face look rounder again, and he had the muscles in his face again, thanks to having dental implants. Another viewer asked him how many teeth he had lost, and the streamer was frank about the situation.

“Um, I have a single digit number of actual, real teeth left.”

Asmongold didn’t know at first how many teeth people have in their mouth, but his viewers informed him that the correct number was 32. When he considered this, the streamer was blunt about his dental hygiene.

“32? Damn. Damn, so I really f**ked that s**t up, huh?”

Many viewers attribute his tooth loss to how much Dr Pepper he drinks. However, the streamer also admitted he lost a tooth during an OTK meeting. The streamer now has dental implants, with very few real teeth remaining.

YouTube comments react to Asmongold’s teeth

Several people joked about his consumption of Dr Pepper (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While some were glad to hear that he has usable teeth in the form of dental implants, quite a few viewers took him to task for using “Dr Pepper” as his dentist. His stream viewers have commented on how much soda he has consumed over the past several years.

Many commenters agreed on the issues that led to Zack's dental issues (Image via YouTube)

Others talked about dental genetics and how they weren't so lucky to eat what they wanted and keep good teeth. Some YouTube commenters agreed with the above comments, such as mouth breathing deforming your jaw.

One commenter had a useful suggestion to improve the streamer's health (Image via YouTube)

Another user suggested that since Asmongold has the money to do it, he should improve his quality of life by getting the rest of the implants. One YouTuber said that watching this and learning about dental coverage in America explained why many people go to Uruguay for dental work.

Quite a few users joked about Zack's teeth, but it appeared to be more good-natured than insulting (Image via YouTube)

YouTube commenters would also joke about it. One alluded to the Tooth Fairy, and another said they keep their teeth in their mouth so they don’t get lost. A third reply highlighted several reasons for losing teeth - malnutrition, stress, and trauma.

While it may have taken several years, Asmongold has a smile he can be proud of, thanks to the helpful dentists that put his implants in. The streamer doesn’t hesitate to discuss it in this instance, highlighting just how many teeth he’s lost over the years

