"Most people are garbage": Asmongold claims most Diablo 4 players are bad as they are stuck finishing the campaign 

While reacting to a video by The Act Man criticizing Diablo 4's campaign for being too easy, Zack "Asmongold" hit back against the characterization by saying that most people playing the game are not good at it. The veteran streamer is known for his MMO and RPG streams and has been playing games such as World of Warcraft and Diablo for a long time.

Blizzard's latest game in the Diablo series had quite a successful launch and was lauded for being a great game by most reviewers. However, this doesn't mean the game is without flaws, and some have pointed out that the main campaign in the game might be too easy for certain classes (cough, Barbarian, cough). In his video critiquing Diablo 4, YouTuber Act Man reiterates this point, saying:

"Why did I have to beat the game, to simply be challenged by it?"

This description of the game's difficulty, which insinuates that only the post-campaign gameplay is challenging, did not sit right with Asmongold, who straight up called most people playing them "f*cking garbage":

"Because you are really good at it, that's why. Most people that play this game are f*cking garbage. That's why."

Asmongold cites Blizzard's statistics to justify his comments about most Diablo 4 players being bad at the game

Diablo 4's class system has been criticized by many as a vocal part of the community has been clamoring for changes for more balanced gameplay. Asmongold himself has talked about certain classes being too overpowered on his stream.

But while reacting to The Act Man's video, he doubled down on his comments about most players being bad while refuting the YouTuber's point about the game being too easy. The Twitch streamer cited an infographic that apparently points out that most people had still not completed the main campaign weeks into the launch of the game to justify his point:

"Before you say that's not true, just remember the infographic that Blizzard put out that most people are still on the campaign three weeks after the game was released. Is there anybody here delusional enough to think that you're the average player while you're staying up at three in the morning watching me watch a video about Diablo 4?"

Viewers disagree with Asmongold's point

His viewers, however, disagreed with the statement that the reason for a lower completion rate is difficulty. Many pointed out that finishing a campaign is, in reality, more a function of having free time over how difficult the game is:

