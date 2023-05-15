"This kid is a f*cking scumbag": YouTuber The Act Man slams IShowSpeed for false copyright claiming small creators

YouTuber Kelly "The Act Man," known for being outspoken on the internet, has called out controversial streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" after news about the latter copyright claiming smaller content creators went viral in recent years. Allegations of copyright striking were brought forward against Darren and Adin Ross, which caused quite a lot of uproar from the community a few weeks ago.

Kelly himself is no stranger to battling false copyright claims, having endured a highly controversial online feud with Quantum TV last year. It appears that when the news of IShowSpeed abusing the system reached his ears, he was not delighted. In a recent tweet, The Act Man tore into the streamer, using a lot of profanities. At one point, calling him a scumbag for hurting smaller YouTubers:

"This kid is a f*cking scumbag. Lies about False Copyright claiming channels with 32k subs when he has 16 million subs."

"100% worse than Quantum TV": The Act Man calls out IShowSpeed for copyright abuse, says he is worse than other controversial figures

For context, copyright abuse has been a highly contentious topic in the streaming and content creation industry, with Adin Ross, one of the biggest streamers in the scene, bragging about taking away the income from one small YouTuber a few weeks ago.

Naturally, that caused a lot of backlash, but it appears that something similar was being done by IShowSpeed, and The Act Man is no stranger to copyright claims. Fans of the streamer cum YouTuber will remember how he got into a huge online spat with fellow creator Quantum TV, who was using the system to claim any video that was critical of him on the internet after he made some controversial comments.

The Act Man clearly feels strongly about the issue and called IShowSpeed "one of the biggest pieces of sh*t" on the platform in the same tweet. He also mentioned how his "blood [was] boiling" and, in a subsequent tweet, revealed that he would be making a video about him in the style of Quantum TV.

He also directly compared him to Quantum TV and called him 100% worse than the latter because he betrayed his fans by falsely claiming videos that shared his moments on stream.

When some people listed other controversial creators they thought were worse than IShowSpeed, The Act Man defended his stance saying weaponizing copyright law is the absolute worst. In a tweet reply to the thread, he wrote:

"His content made him loved by many but he repaid that love by false copyright claiming the people that shared his content and made him go viral in the first place. He is 100% worse than Quantum TV. It astounds me how f*cking scummy this douche canoe is."

How did Twitter react to his post

These are some general relations that the tweet got from the community.

It is unclear when The Act Man will release his video on IShowSpeed, but fans clearly want him to hold the Breakout Streamer of the Year accountable.

