The most overpowered Barbarian Leap Quake build in Diablo 4 after Patch 1.0.3

Diablo 4 has been one of the most played games this summer and is considered one of the contenders for Game of the Year 2023. With immense opportunities for exploration with character building, this action RPG has a lot to offer. However, with the latest Patch 1.0.3, Blizzard has significantly buffed up certain skills of all the classes, and the Barbarian is no different.

One of the most fun builds to try out with your Barbarian character in Diablo 4 is the Leapquake, as it not only deals enormous damage but is also very peculiar to look at. Hence, keep reading as we discuss more about this overpowered build.

Best skills to unlock with this build in Diablo 4

To begin with, remember that Base Skills are not very important in the game's later stages aside from replenishing your Fury. Hence, you can invest a point in the Lunging Strike skill and upgrade it to Enhanced Lunging Strike.

The same trend will continue with the Core Skill department in this build, as you will just invest one point for Whirlwind and upgrade it to Furious Whirlwind. Next, you will again invest just one point in your Pressure Point passive and will make way to the Defensive Skills in Diablo 4.

In the Defensive Skill tree, pick up the Challenging Shout skill, upgrade it to the max with all five points, and get the Tactical Challenging Shout modifier. You can even invest a point in the Rallying Cry skill and get the Tactical Rallying Cry modifier.

The Brawling Skills department is where your character will start shining. Pick up the Leap and Kick skills first and max them out to get the Power Leap and Kick. Then you can get the Way Cry skill by investing a point and picking up the Power War Cry modifier. You should also invest a point each in the Booming Voice, Raid Leader, Aggressive Resistance, and Battle Fervor passive skills while you are at it.

It will again be a dry day in the Weapon Mastery Skills department. You will only invest a point each in the Pit Fighter and Thick Skin passives for this build in Diablo 4.

In the Ultimate Skill Tree, it is suggested that you pick up Iron Maelstrom, upgrade it to the fullest, and move on toward maxing out on the Heavy Handed, Wallop, and Concussion passives. Finally, you end the skill building by picking up the Unconstrained Key Passive.

Keep in mind that the Expertise for this build is Two-handed Sword, Axe, and Mace, and One-Handed Sword in Diablo 4.

Paragon Board for this build in Diablo 4

Unsurprisingly, the first Glyph you must place in your Paragon Board is the Brawl Glyph. This will grant you a great boost in Physical Damage and Armor. Once you move into your second Paragon Board, use the Exlpoit Glyph, and unlock the Legendary Node, Warbinger. Doing so will guarantee your damage and take care of your Fury.

Paragon Boards are available after Level 50 as you stop receiving skill points to upgrade your skills. Instead, you start receiving Paragon Points, with which you can unlock and use various nodes and Glyphs in your Paragon Board, especially in World Tier 4.

Best Aspects to use for this build in Diablo 4

As a Barbarian, you will be in charge of four weapons you will periodically use during your fights. Hence, make sure to equip them, alongside your other gear and item, with the best Aspects for this build. Moreover, once you move to higher World tiers, you will get some great unique items as loot.

The best Aspects to use in this build in Diablo 4 are:

Earthquake Aspect: Ground Stomp creates an Earthquake, damaging enemies for [X] Physical Damage over four seconds. While standing in Earthquake, you deal [5 - 15%] increased damage. Aspect of Perpetual Stomping: Damaging an enemy with Kick or Ground Stomp resets Leap's Cooldown. Aspect of Giant Strides: Reduces the Cooldown of Leap by three to five seconds per enemy hit, up to a maximum of nine seconds. Aspect of Bul-Kathos: Leap creates an Earthquake that deals [X] Physical damage over four seconds. While standing in Earthquakes, you gain [5 - 15%] increased Damage Reduction.

Best Gems for this build in Diablo 4

Gems are a neglected part of any build. However, these little stones can provide some great buffs to your character. The best picks for this build are:

Ruby for Armor: Increase your Maximum Life by X% Skull for Jewelry: Increase your Armor by X% Emerald for Weapons: Increase your Critical Strike Damage against Vulnerable Enemies by X%

You might have a bit of trouble getting hold of the mechanics of this build in the beginning. However, once you level up further and understand the mechanics, skills, and the Paragon Board of this build, you will become unstoppable and stomp through enemies and bosses without even breaking a sweat.

