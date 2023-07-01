5 best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4

Among the five classes available in Diablo 4, the Barbarian is considered the most straightforward one. Unlike the other classes, these warriors do not have any arcane abilities that make them flashy magic users. Instead, they get things done by getting right in the thick of things, swinging their weapons around to deal with the hordes of enemies in Sanctuary.

What makes the Barbarian appealing to play is their ability to withstand damage. Their durability is complemented by their potential for high damage output, allowing them to quickly dispose of enemies at melee range.

What makes the Barbarian unique from the four other classes in Diablo 4 is the fact that they can carry as many as four different weapons at any given moment. However, they need to be a combination of two one-handed weapons and two two-handed weapons for balance. This class' ability, combined with its interesting skill set, has produced some very powerful builds.

This article takes a look at five of the best builds for Barbarians in Diablo 4.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Barbarian builds in Diablo 4?

1) Whirlwind Barbarian

Using the Whirlwind skill in Diablo 4 causes your Barbarian to start spinning around and rapidly attack all nearby enemies.

Whirlwind is a channeled ability, so you will keep attacking until you run out of resource, get interrupted by an enemy, or cancel it yourself. It can also be used with any of the weapons that the Barbarian can use.

Whirlwind is the core of this build. The Whirlwind Barbarian offers some flexibility on how you're going to construct the rest of the build. You can even opt for an upgrade to make it more effective when using slashing weapons.

2) Hammer of the Ancients

The Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian build relies on the Core Skill of the same name. Since this is the case, you should take all five ranks of this skill to maximize its advantages. As with most builds for this class, you'll also need to pick up all the available shouts.

This build can be constructed to have better AoE damage, making it suitable for dealing with large groups of enemies at once. Don't forget to enhance your hammer and later choose an upgrade that appeals the most to you.

3) Walking Arsenal Barbarian/Juggernaut Barbarian

The Juggernaut Barbarian, otherwise known as the Walking Arsenal Barbarian, utilizes the class' unique ability to carry weapons. As the name suggests, this build hinges on using the key passive named Walking Arsenal, which boosts the effectiveness of all your weapons.

The skill composition for this build mostly depends on what you want to accomplish. However, most players agree that using Lunging Strike as your basic skill is the best way to start.

You should also keep an eye out for the best weapons that you can equip onto your Barbarian to fully enjoy what this build can do.

4) Berserker Build

The Barbarian is the perfect class for players who want to charge ahead and get into fights without having to worry about spells or minions in Diablo 4. This is where the Berserker Barbarian comes into the picture.

The Berserker build brings hits and skill combos together, starting with Lunging Strike. There are a few versions of this build, but ultimately, you should pick up the Ultimate Skill called Wrath of the Berserker, which turns you into an unstoppable killer, taking out any enemies you come across.

5) Bleeding Thorns Barbarian

Bleeding is a status effect that causes enemies to take damage over time. This is one of the Barbarian builds that do not take Lunging Strike as a basic skill. Instead, it uses Flay.

Using a build that forces enemies to bleed will let you become more mobile as a Barbarian, striking enemies and moving away. You can then watch your foes fall as they give chase.

Thorns, an attribute in Diablo 4 that returns a percentage of the damage you receive to the enemy that deals it, is another important aspect of this build.

Diablo 4 offers some versatility when it comes to character builds, which results in some truly interesting options.

If you want to read about the best builds for Necromancers, check out this list.

Poll : 0 votes