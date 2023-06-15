5 best unique items for Barbarians in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has some incredibly unique items for Barbarians and other classes. While you can only equip one rare item drop at a time, you can own as many as possible. That way, you have one for each situation. What makes these items valuable is their importance to builds or loadouts. Each is crafted for a particular skill, archetype, or ability.

No matter what kind of Barbarian you wish to play, there’s always a unique drop for your build. These items only drop in the hardest difficulties of the game - Tier 3 and 4. Read on to know the best options for your class.

Best unique items for Barbarians in Diablo 4

1) The Grandfather (2H Sword)

The Grandfather in D4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Grandfather is a weapon for Diablo 4 builds. Although a generic unique, it’s great for Barbarians. It deals as much damage as possible, no matter what the generic affixes are on it. It tends to lean towards damage, stats, more life, and critical strike.

What makes it shine is its special ability. It increases your Critical Strike Damage from 60-100%, depending on when you find it in Diablo 4. It can also have higher stats than usual and works for many builds. While you wait for other uniques, pick up this sword, and batter the forces of evil with it in Torment difficulty.

2) Fields of Crimson (2H Sword)

Fields of Crimson in D4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

you’re playing a Rend build in Diablo 4 — one of the best Barbarian builds — this is a unique you would want to pick up. There are two options for this build, although I prefer the sword. It has various effects, such as +Crit Strike, Damage over Time, Cooldown/Ranks for Rupture, and more damage.

In Diablo 4, Fields of Crimson rewards you for hitting enemies with Rupture. If you damage at least one enemy with it, a Blood Pool is created, dealing Bleeding damage over six seconds. Enemies standing in the pool also take 10% increased Bleeding damage. This is a must-have item.

3) The Butcher’s Cleaver (Axe)

The Butcher's Cleaver in D4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is one of the few uniques in Diablo 4 with a definitive monster that drops it. It could, in theory, drop elsewhere, but you will likely have to pry it from The Butcher’s cold, dead hands. As a unique axe, a wide range of characters can use it. Thankfully, the Barbarian is one of them.

Because of its special power, I could see it being used in various builds. The weapon deals more damage to Healthy and Crowd Controlled enemies, more Critical Strike to Injured enemies, and more damage.

This Diablo 4 weapon has Lucky Hit — when you Critically Strike an enemy, you have up to a 100% chance to Fear and Slow them by 40-75% for four seconds.

They get hurt more as you smash them with hits. While it is a remarkable weapon, the hard part is getting it from the randomly appearing boss.

4) Gohr’s Devastating Grips (Gloves)

Gohr's Devastating Grips in D4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Not all Diablo 4 uniques for Barbarians are weapons. However, a few pieces are armor slots, like Gohr’s Devastating Grips. This pair of gloves is useful as they grant more skill ranks of Whirlwind, Attack Speed, and Lucky Hit Chance. This weapon is useful as a temporary in a few builds but should definitely be used in Whirlwind builds.

When Whirlwind ends, it explodes, dealing 16-26% of the total Base damage dished out to surrounding enemies as Fire damage. This armor piece was reportedly nerfed recently but is still worth seeking.

5) Razorplate (Armor)

Razorplate in D4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Many Diablo 4 uniques offer you a wide variety of primary and secondary stats. Razorplate can be used in many builds, but perhaps the most in Whirlwind since you will be hip-deep in your enemies.

If you’re going to use Thorns for any reason, get Razorplate. It gives you a large amount, which caps at 10,000. When combined with Razorflare, you can AOE the thorns damage to everyone.

There are many other uniques for Barbarians in Diablo 4, but I believe these are hands-down the most useful and satisfying options for this rage-filled class.

