Those who have reached level 50 in Diablo 4 will have unlocked the Paragon system. There will be a basic board and eight other boards that focus on the character-specific attributes for each class of your character. You will have access to four types of nodes, glyph sockets, and board attachment gates. These four kinds of nodes include normal, rare, magic, and legendary nodes.

The rare nodes will affect your character's build and buff its attributes. In this article, we will explore the five powerful Paragon Nodes for Barbarians in Diablo 4.

Raw Power, Hunter Killer, and three other powerful Paragon Nodes for Barbarians in Diablo 4

1) Raw Power

Raw Power is a rare power node in Diablo 4 that affects multiple Barbarian boards, such as the Barbarian Basic Board, Warbringer, and Weapons Master. It amplifies the Barbarian Brute Force.

The Raw Power node offers a 10% increase in Physical Damage and a 10 increase in Strength. Moreover, if specific requirements are met, this node will provide an additional bonus of another 10% increase in Physical Damage.

To unlock the bonus of Raw Power, you must fulfill certain requirements based on your character class, and they become much more demanding when you progress through more Paragon Gates. The minimum requirements for the Basic Paragon Boards are:

Barbarian Basic Board - 160 Dexterity

Warbringer - 250 Dexterity

Weapons Master - 250 Dexterity

2) Hunter Killer

The Hunter Killer node can be found on various boards in Diablo 4, and it enhances your character's mobility and damage against elite enemies. After defeating an elite enemy, the Hunter Killer node grants a 14% increase in Movement Speed for four seconds and a 16% boost in Damage to Elites. It will also provide a bonus damage of 16% to Elites when specific requirements are met.

To unlock the bonus offered by the Hunter Killer node, you need to meet the requirement of 260 Dexterity for the Weapon Master of the Barbarian class. These requirements get more demanding as you progress through the Paragon Gates.

3) Brutality

The Brutality node in Diablo 4 enhances Overpower Damage by 30% and adds +10 Strength to the character making it more powerful. You will get another 30% increase in the Overpower Damage if you meet certain requirements.

To unlock the bonus of the Brutality node, you need to meet the minimum requirements of 260 Willpower on the Basic Paragon Boards or the first Non-Basic Paragon Boards. These requirements will become more demanding as you progress through more Paragon Gates.

4) Havoc

The Havoc node in Diablo 4 enhances Physical Damage by 10% and Critical Damage by 15%, resulting in a boost to overall damage output and the damage dealt on critical hits. In addition to this, the Havoc node provides a bonus of 15% Critical Strike Damage if specific requirements are met.

To unlock this bonus, you need to have a minimum of 270 Dexterity in the Flawless Technique of the Barbarian class. This applies to either the Basic Paragon Boards or the first Non-Basic Paragon Boards. Similar to other rare nodes, the minimum requirements are based on their character and the number of Paragon Gates they have crossed to reach Havoc.

5) Grit

Another rare node in the list, the Grit node is featured in various boards, such as the Hemorrhage and the Blood Rage of the Barbarian class. It decreases damage from bleeding enemies by 4% and increases the character's strength by 10, enhancing their physical abilities and resilience against bleeding foes.

Moreover, the Grit node provides an extra bonus of an additional 4% damage reduction from bleeding enemies if specific requirements are met. The minimum requirement for basic Paragon Boards is 270 Willpower to unlock the bonus offered by the Grit node.

Paragon Nodes are located within the Paragon Boards, which offer an extra layer of character customization that will be unlocked after you cross level 50. You can unlock and activate Paragon Nodes by spending Paragon points. However, you can only unlock Paragon Nodes that are connected to an already unlocked node.

The rare nodes will greatly influence your character's development. Rare nodes are composed of two attributes and an unlockable bonus. To unlock the bonuses, your character must fulfill some requirements in the Paragon Board. When multiple Paragon Boards are connected, the threshold for these Bonuses increase, making them more challenging to unlock. You can also check out the best rare Paragon Nodes for Druids in Diablo 4 if you like this list for Barbarians.