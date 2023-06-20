5 best Barbarian AoE abilities in Diablo 4

Barbarians in Diablo 4 can be the easiest class to use among the five available options. They rely on the plethora of weapons at their disposal and use them to deal large amounts of damage to enemies. These characters form a tanky melee-only class and are usually hindered only by their inability to deal damage from long range.

Area of Effect (AoE) abilities help Barbarians control crowds and deal damage to multiple enemies at once. These warriors tend to put themselves in harm's way to deal with opponents due to the fact that they can only use melee weapons. For this reason, having AoE abilities is a must.

Barbarians in Diablo 4 do not have the flashy magic of Sorcerers and Necromancers. They also cannot transform or summon the forces of nature like Druids.

Barbarians are reliant on their prowess in physical combat to get the job done. Even if they find themselves surrounded often, they have what it takes to come out on top.

Listed below are the best Area of Effect abilities for Barbarians in Diablo 4.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Barbarian skills in Diablo 4?

1) War Cry

When using War Cry, your Barbarian will let out a shout that increases the amount of damage dealt by you and your allies. It does not do any damage on its own, but it buffs you and your party's ability to deal damage.

War Cry is perfect for giving yourself and your allies an extra edge on the battlefield since it not only helps you but also your teammates deal with mobs. It is a great ability to have if you play Diablo 4 with friends.

2) Ground Stomp

Ground Stomp causes your Barbarian to smash the ground, dealing damage and stunning all nearby enemies. The amount of damage dealt by this ability can be increased by ranking it up.

Not only does Ground Stomp give you great crowd control through its stun effect, but it also chips away at the enemy's health. It is a great skill to have if you are surrounded by foes.

3) Whirlwind

Whirlwind makes you spin around with whatever weapon you have in order to deal damage to surrounding enemies. It is perfect for when you are surrounded and need to deal damage quickly.

Whirlwind goes on for as long as you want it to, so be mindful of your Fury because you could run out of it. However, once you enhance the ability, you will gain Fury each time you deal direct damage to your enemies.

4) Iron Maelstrom

Iron Maelstrom is an Ultimate Ability that makes use of all the weapons in the Barbarian's arsenal. It does everything, including dealing damage, stunning, and inflicting bleeding effects on enemies in your vicinity.

Barbarians in Diablo 4 are heavily reliant on their weapons, and this ability incorporates all four that you have equipped. It can be enhanced to deal critical strikes and can be further upgraded to have cooldown reduction.

5) Call of the Ancients

Technically, Call of the Ancients does not make the Barbarian deal AoE damage. What it does is summon three powerful Ancients that do AoE damage on the Barbarian's behalf. Each Ancient uses unique skills, but they all do massive damage to your enemies.

Being able to summon three hard-hitting allies that can deal with large groups of enemies at once is a nifty skill to have. This ability will be helpful every time you are in a bind. It can be further upgraded to give the Ancients more power.

AoE skills are vital in Diablo 4 due to the number of enemies that might swarm you whenever you enter a stronghold or a dungeon. Having the right AoE skills can be the difference between success and failure.

If you want to learn about the best AoE skills for Rogues, check out this list.

Poll : 0 votes