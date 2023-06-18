Ancient’s Oath in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

Steel Grasp is one of the best crowd-control skills the Barbarian class has up their sleeves in Diablo 4. There is a lot that players can do with it, but there are also ways of enhancing its effects with the help of some class-specific unique items you can obtain as you make your way through Sanctuary. One Unique Item to help your Barbarian maximize the potential of the Steel Grasp is the Ancient’s Oarth.

When equipped, your Steel Grasp will cast two additional chains, and enemies hit by it will be slowed for 55-65% for three seconds. It makes completing some of the harder late-game dungeons significantly easier in the game. You can also make good use of it with regard to PvP content.

However, the Unique gear is difficult to come by, and many Druid mains have a rather rough time getting their hands on it.

In this Diablo 4 guide, we review how to get your hands on the Ancient’s Oath and its Unique effects and Affixes.

How to easily get the Barbarian’s Ancient’s Oath in Diablo 4

Diablo @Diablo



⚔️ Endgame discussion

Feedback reactions

The future of DIV



Be there.



twitch.tv/diablo Tune in to the #DiabloIV Campfire Chat for:⚔️ Endgame discussionFeedback reactionsThe future of DIVBe there. Tune in to the #DiabloIV Campfire Chat for:⚔️ Endgame discussion🔥 Feedback reactions😈The future of DIVBe there.🌹 twitch.tv/diablo 🌹 https://t.co/KhuknmeIb0

Like most other unique items in the game, you can acquire the Ancient’s Oath as a drop from Elite enemies and Chests. You will have to rely on luck, as there is no guaranteed way of obtaining the item apart from grinding out the late-game content on higher difficulties.

Moreover, you will only start getting Unique items after you have reached World Tier 3 and unlocked the Nightmare Difficulty. Nightmare Difficulty is where the late-game grind starts in Diablo 4 and can be unlocked by completing the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in Veteran mode.

It is a challenging quest; depending on your gear and stats, you might want to become more powerful before attempting it.

Additionally, you can improve the Ancient’s Oath drop chances by playing the title on World Tier 4. Note that the higher the game difficulty, the better the drop chances of Unique gear.

Barbarian’s Ancient’s Oath Unique effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

Listed below are the Unique effects and Affixes that the Ancient’s Oath comes with:

Unique effects:

Steel Grasp launches 2 additional chains. Enemies hit by Steel Grasp are Slowed by [55 - 65%] for 3 seconds.

Affixes

+Damage to Slowed Enemies

+Vulnerable Damage

+Damage while Berserking

+Ranks to Steel Grasp

The Ancient’s Oath allows Barbarians to make the most of their crowd control abilities in the game.

Poll : 0 votes