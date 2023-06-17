Eyes in the Dark in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique Effects, Affixes, and more

Death Trap is one of the most powerful ultimate abilities in the Rogue’s arsenal, and there are many ways by which you can make the most of it in Diablo 4. There are many Legendary Aspects and Unique Items that you will come across while exploring Sanctuary, and they will let you do much more with the ability. One such Unique Item is the Eyes in the Dark.

Unless it hits a boss or a player, the Eyes in the Dark will allow the trap to keep re-arming itself till it kills an enemy. This makes taking down high HP elite mobs significantly easier. It’s not surprising that many Rogue mains are looking to get their hands on the Unique Item.

While highly coveted, the Eyes in the Dark is not easy to come by, and players are struggling to obtain them.

Hence, today’s Diablo 4 guide goes over some of the things that you can do to get your hands on the Eyes of the Dark for your end-game Rogue build.

Obtaining the Rogue’s Eyes in the Dark in Diablo 4

As the Rogue’s Eyes in the Dark is a Unique Gear, there is no definite way of getting it apart from grinding out some of the higher-level late-game content. The item is a drop from Chests, Dungeons, and Elite Enemies, so you will have to rely on a fair bit of RNG and luck to obtain it.

Unique items in Diablo 4 only start dropping once you have reached World Tier 3 and have unlocked Nightmare Difficulty. You can do this by completing the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon on Veteran difficulty. This is one of the hardest challenges to pull off in the late game. If your build is not optimal, you will require the help of other players.

Once you have unlocked World Tier 3, you will just need to keep completing the various missions and Nightmare Dungeons until you finally obtain the item. Fortunately, you can increase the drop rate of Unique Gear by playing the game on World Tier 4.

Torment is the hardest difficulty level, and it will provide you with the highest drop chance for the Rogue’s Eyes in the Dark.

Rogue’s Eyes in the Dark Unique Effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

Here are the Unique Effects and Affixes for the Rogue’s Eyes in the Dark:

Unique Effect

Unless it hits a Boss or Player, Death Trap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy. However, Death Trap's Cooldown is increased by [30 - 15%].

Affixes

+Your Potion also briefly grants Movement Speed

+Dodge Chance

+Shadow Damage

+Damage to Elites

+Damage to Trapped Enemies

Death Trap is one of the most powerful ultimates that the Rogue has. With the Eyes in the Dark, you will be able to make the most of the ability when clearing out some of the hardest dungeons in the game.

