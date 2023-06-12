The best Shadow Rogue build in Diablo 4

One of the best aspects of Diablo 4 is the diversity of the classes available in the game. There are five options for you to choose from, namely the Druid, Sorcerer, Barbarian, Necromancer, and the Rogue. Each class offers its own strengths, weaknesses, and unique abilities that allow for varied gameplay, especially if you want to face the challenges of Sanctuary multiple times.

Each class has something to offer you, and taking the time to learn every single one can be a satisfying experience, more so if you are able to find an optimized build that lets you handle the trials of Diablo 4 easily.

Creating the best Shadow Rogue in Diablo 4

Rogues are extremely fast characters, capable of darting and running circles around their enemies while using their high damage to take out targets. They are also versatile, capable of switching between melee and ranged weapons which allow them to explore more options when thinking about how to deal with the enemies that they face.

The Shadow Rogue has potential to deal high DPS and when combined with their mobility, gives you a highly offense-based build. Clearing large groups of enemies while staying mobile is what Shadow Rogues are all about. Basically this build can nuke enemies and make quick work of large mobs.

Best Skills for Shadow Rogues in Diablo 4

Focusing on mobility and damage will be the lynchpin of this build especially since rogues are known for being quite squishy. This means you will want to stay in motion to avoid getting bogged down while constantly dealing damage. Picking and leveling up skills that allow you to focus on that is the best way to optimize this build.

Having Blade Shift as your basic skill gives you better movement and movement means survivability for squishy characters. Once you've enchanced this skill. You are free to choose the upgrade for it based on your personal preference. Meanwhile, choosing Twisting Blades for your core skill gives the extra damage you need.

Next, you'll want to have Shadow Step and Concealement. Both of these are for that mobility that you will need as you deal with the enemies in Diablo 4. Shadow Step will give you added movement speed and will give you great opportunities to deal damage at all the right angles especially when dealing with large groups while Concealement can potentially increase your survivability. An argument can also be made for Dash since it gives you the ability to cause damage but the increased movement speed given by Shadow Step really gives it an edge. Feel free to experiment between these two.

Moving on, the Shadow Imbuement is perfect since it gives you the burst damage needed especially when dealing with mobs. As for your ultimate, Shadow Clone really ties everything together since having another version of you that deals some damage, albeit less can really give you an advantage against enemies.

As a key passive, Victimize sounds really appealing since it gives you the chance to deal damage to a group of tightly bunched enemies. You'll also want to choose Combo Points to give you a much needed boost in damage.

Best Aspects and Gems to use for this build in Diablo 4

Aspects are also a key part of any build in Diablo 4 especially since picking the right one can really compliment your build and give you an edge as you travel across Sanctuary.

Here are the best aspects that you can find for your Shadow Rogue

Bladedancer's Aspects: This is without a doubt the best offensive aspect that you can pair with Twisting Blades. It simply increases the damage that your core skill does.

Ravager's Aspect: This aspect upgrades your Shadow Step by giving it an extra charge. It also increases this skill's damage, and one Shadow Step charge will be returned to you if you use it to kill an enemy.

Aspect of Synergy: The Aspect of Synergy boosts both your subterfuge and agility skill and will reward you well if you use your Shadow Step and and Concealement in tandem

Aspect of Surprise: This particular aspect is a little more straightforward. Everytime you use Shadow Step, it will leave behind Stun Grenades that both damage and stun enemies.

You will also want to take advantage of the gems in Diablo 4 and make sure that your rogue is getting the best out of your items. Here are the best Gems to have equipped on your rogue

Skull: These gems will prolong your rogue's life thanks to the boosted healing when placed on your armor or slightly regenerate your health when getting kills when placed on your weapon. Alternatively, it boosts your armor when putting it on jewelry

Amethyst: It gives you better damage or damage reduction over time depending on whether it's on your weapon or your armor

Ruby: Using it on your armor increases your rogue's life

Rogues have great potential to be versatile and can give you some very satisfying moments of clearing the screen of enemies very quickly. The great thing about Diablo 4 is that you can experiment and choose other builds or other classes whenever you want.

If you are interested in playing as other classes, check out this Necromancer build, or this Sorcerer build.

