xQc hints at moving back to Canada, streaming community speculates he would resume gambling livestreams

During a livestream on July 31, 2023, Twitch content creator Felix "xQc" hinted that he could be moving back to Canada. The streamer started the conversation by saying that the next day (August 1, 2023) would be a "good day," and that it could potentially have a big impact on his future prospects. Claiming that he was "pulling the plug," Felix stated that if everything goes as planned, he will book a flight to either Toronto or Vancouver.

The 27-year-old's clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and it quickly became a hot topic of conversation. Numerous community members speculated that once xQc returned to his home country, he would resume hosting gambling-related livestreaming content.

Redditor u/williebolt commented:

"I know he doesn't say anything about gambling in this clip but it would definitely not be a shocker if he starts gambling once he does move there."

"We could full restart everything to good times" - xQc shares his plans if he moves back to Canada

The conversation started at the three-minute mark of his most recent broadcast when xQc discussed the "really good day." He said:

"We'll see what happens tomorrow. Maybe something is going to pan out tomorrow and we'll see what happens. Tomorrow has the potential of being a really good day! Potentially. We'll know it all. We will know about it all."

He then mentioned "pulling the plug" and shared plans of moving back to Canada:

"Anyway, we move to Vancouver. You know what, dude? I am pulling the plug... I'm pulling the f**king plug, brother. Okay? If tomorrow... s**t happens the way I think it will, I am taking a flight and I'm going either Toronto or Vancouver. Or, yeah, I'm gone!"

The former Overwatch pro hoped for a "full restart" to return everything to "good times":

"I'm gone and we could just full restart everything, chat, to good times. And, I'll be in full control. So, that's what we're doing today. I think Toronto would be really cool, though."

Timestamp: 00:03:30

Fans react to the streamer's clip

As mentioned earlier, xQc's hint at moving back to Canada has gained quite a lot of traction on the streamer-focused subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

Readers should note that xQc has not officially confirmed his move to Canada at the time of writing. Everything is pure speculation from the side of fans and members of the streaming community.