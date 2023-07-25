"Do not listen to stupidity that you read online" - xQc slams GTA RP players who blamed him after they got banned from the NoPixel server

During the concluding moments of his livestream on July 24, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" talked about the recent controversy surrounding his affiliation with the popular GTA RP server, NoPixel. According to him, some people have said "really dumb s**t" by blaming him for getting banned from the server. He clarified that despite being a co-owner, he didn't have administrative authority to suspend or moderate players.

xQc said:

"Some people say really dumb s**t that's unfounded and really dumb sometimes. Do not listen to stupidity that you read online. It's bad. Okay? Like, the fact that - it's not because I own part of NoPixel that I have any administrative power or duties when it comes down to people getting banned. Strike points, unbans, moderation, board duties when it comes down to... forum inputs, anything like that. I have absolutely no power in any capacity!"

xQc provides his take on the GTA RP drama as banned NoPixel players blame him because of his co-ownership

xQc continued the conversation by citing unnamed individuals who blamed him after they got banned from the NoPixel server. He stated:

"Somebody that says that they can't play or they think this or that because I'm on the server... because I'm part of the 'ownership,' I'm as extracted as you possibly could think! I don't put it out there. I think it's very important for me other people understand that. It's very, very important!"

The Twitch and Kick streamer called the aforementioned comments "stupid," adding that he didn't want the server's reputation to be tainted:

"I don't want the server to be even possibly be tarnished. Even slightly by just really dumb comments that are... stupid and unfounded. I mean... it is just stupid! It's just stupid."

Timestamp: 04:43:05

xQc also discussed the future of NoPixel, calling it "insane." However, he was unable to reveal any details:

"I just want to let it out there and it's very important for me because I think it's one of my most precious projects. And, coming up, there's even some stuff that is so insane, I can't even talk about it. On NoPixel."

The 27-year-old went on to claim that despite owning NoPixel, he could still get banned from the GTA 5 RP server:

"I can't talk about it, and I don't want any of it to lose value on the back of people saying, 'Well, they're getting the guys that got banned a bunch of times and now they're a part of the ownership.' I could still get f**king banned. If I do dumb s**t and I get banned... that'd be - so be it! That'll still be it. It has nothing to do with my part ownership in that regard. Right?"

Fans react to xQc's address

The YouTube comments section featured over 53 fan reactions. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

For those unaware, on May 31, 2023, xQc disclosed that he owns 25% equity in the NoPixel server, along with fellow content creator Lucas "Buddha" (who also owns 25%) and Koil (who owns 50%).