xQc announces co-ownership of GTA RP server NoPixel server along with Koil and Buddha

On May 31, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" officially announced that he now co-owns the most popular GTA RP server, NoPixel. The streamer stated that he did not want rumors about the situation to spread, which could possibly lead to misconceptions. He then revealed that he owns 25% of the server, along with fellow content creators Lucas "Buddha" (25% equity) and Koil (50% equity).

"Together we own the whole NoPixel world" - xQc provides details about his co-ownership of GTA RP server NoPixel

The announcement was made at the 40-minute mark of his livestream earlier today when xQc stated that some people might already be aware that he now plays a vital role in the NoPixel server:

"Some people already know, okay? Some people already know, okay? I wish I had more time to... I didn't want it to be some speculation... and people be getting worried, whatever. People getting themselves into false conclusions. Okay? I want to take my time and announce it properly. Okay?"

The French-Canadian then announced a new equity breakdown for the NoPixel server:

"Okay, Koil owned 100% of NoPixel. Okay? And then... me and Buddha came in, and then Koil now owns 50%. I own 25 (%), and Budhha owns 25 (%). And together, we own the whole NoPixel world."

Timestamp: 00:40:00

As the new co-owner of the server, xQc revealed that he will not have the administrative power to ban and unban players or to create new rules:

"But wait! A bunch of people are going to get worried because, yeah, I was really, like, explosive part of it. I got banned a bunch of times. My involvement in, like, the whole NoPixel RP - the whole realm, has nothing to do with any sort of admin decisions, admin whatever, bans, unbans, rules, (or) anything at all that is admin or power-related. I have no power in any of the capacities. I already laid out."

The former Overwatch pro then claimed to have joined the organization as a "creative force":

"I'm coming in purely... as, like, a creative force because I have a lot of crazy ideas, that are really good overall. Right? It's just creative. I'm in as a creative basis. And, also marketing and whatnot."

Continuing further, xQc expressed a desire to discuss what the NoPixel team had been working on:

"I want people to understand that I wish I could say a lot of things about it, okay? The people that are working on it are ridiculously skilled, okay? The teams that are working on NoPixel are insane! Okay? They're creating crazy... I wish I could talk about it. I can't!"

Fans react to xQc's revelation

The streamer's announcement of co-owning NoPixel went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the conversation thread attracting over 255 reactions in just a few hours. Here's what netizens had to say:

xQc has been a part of the NoPixel community since 2019 and is best known for roleplaying as Jean-Pierre Baptiste. Readers may be interested in learning about his most viral GTA RP moments.

Poll : 0 votes