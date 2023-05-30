"Of course, the car is gone" - xQc reveals the horrible state of his Texas house after it was seemingly abandoned

On May 30, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" went live on his channel after relocating to Texas and provided details about a house he owned in Austin that seemingly got abandoned. The discussion began with the streamer saying that he had asked a friend to check out the house. However, the residence apparently had no power, water, or internet connection.

The French-Canadian personality then revealed that he went to the house himself. He described its condition, saying:

"I get to the house. Of course, the car is gone. F**king... bro, the house is, like, lived in, yo! Like... I was like, 'What the f**k?!' There's, like, rotten s**t around in the f**king fridge and s**t. And, like... the house is a mess, dude! And, like, it's just GG and there's no power. So, I can't do anything at all. I haven't been able to do anything at all! And I'm like, 'How am I going to go live?'"

xQc reveals conversation with Adept while talking about the state of his house in Austin, Texas

xQc was 14 minutes into his broadcast when he revealed that he had asked a friend to go to his house in Austin, Texas, and set everything up so that he could livestream when he arrived. According to the streamer, here's how his friend described the condition of the place:

"I call him. He gets there, bro. He gets in the house, right? And he says, 'My brother, it's f**king... it's dark! There is no power. No water. No internet in that b**ch!' Okay? The house is f**king sitting on in there - no water, no water at all! No trash disposal, anything. No electricity. Nothing! I can't even open the f**king knob, dude! The f**king knob, I can't open it! Okay?'"

The former Overwatch pro suggested that he had not paid his utility bills and was unable to do so via online services. He then disclosed that he had a conversation with his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept" in order to regain access to his accounts and turn the utilities back on:

"I call... and I'm like, 'Yo! You know?' Like, 'S**t! Could I possibly have my accounts that are under my name, that are at the house that I paid for? So I could possibly... turn the power on. So I can live life!' And, let's just say that didn't go as well as you think it could possibly go. All right? That was it! That didn't go as well as I thought it could go. Okay?"

It was at this point that xQc claimed the car he owned had allegedly vanished and that the house was in shambles. He added that he did not want to go into the specifics of the situation because he wanted to be respectful:

"And then, you know, I'm not going to explain. Guys, I'm not going to explain it. Guys, I want to let you know what I'm talking about, okay? Guys, I'm trying to be respectful, okay? Because... you know? I'm trying to be chill, okay? I'm not going to explain it, dude. But, basically, like, it just sucks! It sucks b*lls, okay? It's just trash!"

Fans react to xQc's clip

xQc's clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and quickly became one of the top posts on the forum. Here's what Redditors had to say:

xQc announced that he planned to move out of Los Angeles earlier this month (on May 7, 2023). He discussed some of the potential relocation locations with family and friends. Ultimately, he decided to return to Austin, Texas.

