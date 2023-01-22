Disguised Toast calls the r/LivestreamFail subreddit an "echo chamber" of content, says it has "no relevance"

On January 21, Twitch star Jeremy "Disguised Toast" appeared as a guest on The Wisemen Podcast. During the conversation, prominent esports personality Rod "Slasher" bought up the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail and the type of content on the forum.

Disguised Toast took the opportunity to share his thoughts about the subreddit, revealing that he no longer visits it. He claimed that r/LivestreamFail is an "echo chamber" of content and said it has "no relevance." He stated:

"It just shows that, like, r/LivestreamFail is not the end all, be all of all streamers. But because existing streamers like feed into it, it's just this giant kind of, almost echo chamber of content, of like, what's popular and like, what will get upvoted, drama is popular."

"I don't check it as much these days" - Disguised Toast provides his take on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit

The discussion began at the 01:42 hour mark of Twitch streamer Spencer "Hiko's" January 21 broadcast, when Slasher voiced his opinion on the streamer-oriented subreddit. He stated:

"I mean, there's a reason why LivestreamFail, which was originally a subreddit about fails that happen on livestream and funny stuff. Whenever you go on there, it's maybe on post about something like that happens and then 19 posts about xQc and his life. And then, Hasan(Abi) reacting to xQc and Forsen reacting to xQc reacting to Hasan(Abi) and then Mizkif reacting. That's all it is! That's all people care about!"

DSG member Josh "steel" inquired about Disguised Toast's thoughts on the subreddit, to which the latter replied that he used to browse it "obsessively" but no longer does.

He claimed that the forum "negatively affected" him and stated:

"I definitely don't check it as much anymore. There was a period of my life where I'm like, checking it obsessively every day to see, like, what the trends were and it definitely negatively affected me. Because I felt like I have to make content that catered to."

Timestamp: 01:42:10

According to the OfflineTV member, the r/LivestreamFail subreddit is "very loud." He explained:

"But man, it's not good for your health. Because like, LivestreamFail, I would say is just very loud. And because all the streamers look at it, on stream and talk about it, that voice amplifies even louder. But, like, when you look at the Minecraft scene, like, none of them are ever on LSF."

Disguised Toast then stated that the subreddit is an "echo chamber" of content and that it is not the "end all be all" for content creators. He continued further, saying:

"I don't check it as much these days, mainly because, like, I'm so focused on this Valorant stuff and that's been very healthy. Like, now when I check it, it's like, you said, Forsen, xQc, Hasan(Abi), and I can't. Like, it's reached a point where it's just not... doing anything for me on the entertainment level. Even on a professional, like, in the no-level. It has no relevance."

The conversation concluded with Disguised Toast saying that he "might see" a funny clip among "thousands of submissions."

"So check it less. Occasionally, I might see a funny clip, like, I would say once a week, out of like, thousands of submissions. Like, one clip would make me chuckle. Yeah, I avoid that."

Fans react to Disguised Toast's take

Disguised Toast's take gained a lot of attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 70 fans reacting. Here's what they had to say:

Disguised Toast is a former Facebook Gaming streamer who returned to livestreaming on Twitch in November 2021. He currently has 2,748,471 followers and averages over 7.5k viewers per stream.

