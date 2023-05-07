"Move to Vancouver with Train" - xQc reveals he's moving out of Los Angeles, discusses possible new residences

On May 7, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" disclosed that he was moving out of Los Angeles. The revelation surprised his community, with several Twitch chatterers asking where he planned to go next. Felix initially stated that he would not relocate to Texas because there is "not much" to do there. He then mentioned some of the other potential places to relocate:

"Listen, the current option, okay? The current options include... I don't have any friends, but... moving to LA, move to TX (Texas), Austin. Move to Florida with friends. Move to Canada with family, or move to Vancouver with Train(wreckstv). You know? The current options. These are the current options we have."

The discussion began at the seven-minute mark of xQc's broadcast earlier today. He stated that he needed to get some rest because he had been taking care of some things since he was moving out of his current residence in Los Angeles:

"I need to get some rest, man. I had some things- I had to do some things and some stuff because I'm moving out."

A few moments later, fans asked if he was moving to Texas. The former Overwatch pro responded:

"Oh, no. I'm not going to TX. I don't think so. Not much to do there. I mean, I can go to TX, but I don't want to. There's not much to do there. That's all. Umm... what was I saying?"

Twitch chatterers claimed that xQc has "changed." When the 27-year-old content creator read this, he stated that this was not the case and that he is evaluating all the options:

"'You changed.' I didn't change. I mean... I'm evaluating the options. I'm going to go wherever now. But... I can go wherever! Umm... I don't know. I don't know. I haven't made up my mind yet."

According to one viewer, xQc moving to Canada with his family would be the "most mentally stable choice." Meanwhile, another community member joked that the streamer should shift to Stockholm, Sweden, and live with his Minecraft speedrunning rival Sebastian "Forsen."

